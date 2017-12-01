Gas prices are down 3.8 cents Friday, the second straight decrease, while propane prices increased for all three distributors.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said the drop in gas prices was due to lower wholesale prices.

Gas is down 3.8 cents a litre to a minimum of $1.128 for regular, self-serve gas.

Heating fuel and diesel are unchanged.

Regular gasoline will now range from $1.128 to $1.14 per litre. Furnace oil continues at a maximum price of 87.2 cents per litre before tax.

Changes in propane prices were different for each dealer.

Superior Propane up 2.2 cents per litre to a maximum bulk price of $0.849

Irving up 3.1 cents per litre to a maximum bulk price of $0.851

Kenmac up by 2.4 cents per litre to a maximum bulk price of $0.846

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 15.