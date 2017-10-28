Gas prices took a leap on Saturday in an unexpected pricing adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

IRAC bumped the price of gas up 4 cents per litre on P.E.I. because of "significant increases in the wholesale price of gasoline" since the last adjustment on Oct. 15, according to a news release.

IRAC said Hurricane Harvey is to blame for the price hike as the ripples from the storm continue to impact in the industry and "the wholesale pricing of petroleum products."

Including taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 111.4 cents per litre to 112.6 cents per litre.

Pump prices for diesel will continue to range from 116.5 cents per litre to 117.6 cents per litre.

The commissions next scheduled adjustment is Nov. 1.