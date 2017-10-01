Islanders will pay a little less for gas starting Sunday, but the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission says higher demand is driving up the cost of furnace oil, diesel and propane.

IRAC's latest adjustments are as follows:

Gas prices will decrease by 3.0 cents per litre

Furnace and stove oil prices will increase by 2.5 cents per litre

Diesel prices will increase by 1.5 cents per litre

Propane prices will increase by 2.4 cents per litre for Superior Propane, 2.7 cents per litre for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing and 2.6 cents per litre for Kenmac Energy Inc.

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 108.3 to 109.5 cents per litre.

Maximum before tax propane prices will now range from 76.5 to 77.4 cents per litre.

The maximum price for furnace oil will now amount to 78.8 cents per litre plus tax.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is Oct.15.