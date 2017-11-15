The price of gas on P.E.I. fell overnight Tuesday after a month where the price rose more than 12 cents a litre.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gas, including taxes, fell 2.3 cents to $1.166 as part of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's regular mid-month review of petroleum product prices.

There was no change in the price of furnace oil, stove oil or diesel.

IRAC made an unscheduled increase to the gas price on Oct. 28, saying wholesale prices for gas were up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Prices were up again at the beginning of the month, and on Nov. 11.

The price is currently 9.8 cents higher than it was Oct. 15.

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 1.