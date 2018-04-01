Price of gas, furnace oil up on P.E.I.

If you're driving to visit family and friends on P.E.I. this Easter weekend, you'll be paying a little more for gas.

Gasoline prices increased by 1.7 cents per litre Sunday morning after a price adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Furnace oil also went up.

The minimum price for regular, self serve gas is up 1.7 cents per litre to $1.213.

The minimum price for diesel fuel is unchanged at $1.295.

Furnace and stove oil is up 2.9 cents per litre to $0.922.

Propane prices decreased Sunday morning.

Superior down 2.4 cents per litre.

Kenmac down 1.0 cents per litre.

Irving down 6.0 cents per litre.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on April 15.

