Price of gas, furnace oil up on P.E.I.
If you’re driving to visit family and friends on P.E.I. this Easter weekend, you’ll be paying a little more for gas.
Gas up 1.7 cents per litre, furnace oil up 2.9
If you're driving to visit family and friends on P.E.I. this Easter weekend, you'll be paying a little more for gas.
Gasoline prices increased by 1.7 cents per litre Sunday morning after a price adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Furnace oil also went up.
- The minimum price for regular, self serve gas is up 1.7 cents per litre to $1.213.
- The minimum price for diesel fuel is unchanged at $1.295.
- Furnace and stove oil is up 2.9 cents per litre to $0.922.
Propane prices decreased Sunday morning.
- Superior down 2.4 cents per litre.
- Kenmac down 1.0 cents per litre.
- Irving down 6.0 cents per litre.
The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on April 15.
More P.E.I. news