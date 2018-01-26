Gas prices are up four cents after an unscheduled raise due to an increase in wholesale prices according to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of diesel, propane, furnace and stove oil are unaffected by the changes.

Prices at the pump are up four cents will now range from $1.191 to $1.203 a litre.

IRAC says high demand and lower inventory caused the change.

The commission also says gas prices across the country are on the rise.

P.E.I. is below the national average price of $1.267 per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Feb. 1.