The price of gas is down on P.E.I. Friday, following the mid-month review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price of regular, self-serve gas fell 2.9 cents per litre to $1.099 per litre.
The prices for heating oil, diesel and propane were unchanged.
The next scheduled price review is Jan. 1.
