Gas prices will remain the same on P.E.I. until at least Sept. 15, according to the the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

In an unscheduled price adjustment on Wednesday, IRAC raised prices by 8 cents per litre, citing the effect Hurricane Harvey has had on the supply of gas.

IRAC said it would continue to monitor the wholesale market pricing on a daily basis. On Friday, it announced there would be no further changes until the next regularly scheduled adjustment on Sept. 15.

As of Sept. 8, the price of gasoline across the region was as follows:

Charlottetown —120.6

Moncton — 123.3

Fredericton — 123.0

Halifax — 123.4

New Glasgow — 124.6

St. Johns — 139.0

