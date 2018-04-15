Gas prices up 3.5 cents on P.E.I.

Gas prices on P.E.I. went up 3.5 cents per litre on Sunday.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved the increase, which puts pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets at between 125.4 and 126.5 cpl.

There is no change in the price of furnace oil, stove oil or diesel. The maximum price for furnace oil will continue at 92.2 cpl, plus tax.

Propane prices will decrease by 0.5 cpl for Superior Propane, by 2.1 cpl for Kenmac Energy Inc. and increase by 1.0 cpl for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing.

The maximum before tax propane prices will now range from 77.4 cpl to 78.6 cpl.

The increase is gas prices was driven by demand, IRAC said.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on May 1.

