The price of gas on P.E.I. is starting to fall as quickly as it went up earlier this month.

The price was up four cents on Sept. 1, and then another eight cents on Sept. 6 following refinery shutdowns in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and there were warnings the price could go up again.

But the price held at $1.206, and overnight Thursday it dropped 7.7 cents per litre. Including tax, that puts the minimum price for regular gasoline at $1.118.

Prices for heating oil and diesel were unchanged.

In a news release, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said the wholesale price of gas is starting to come down.

This was IRAC's regular mid-month price review. The next scheduled price review is Oct. 1.