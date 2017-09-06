After rising just a few cents last week in the regular, start-of-month price review, gas prices jumped overnight Tuesday.

Gas prices went up 8.0 cents a litre to $1.206 for regular, self-serve gasoline in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Other petroleum product prices were also up.

Heating oil prices up 4.0 cents per litre to $0.763.

Diesel prices up 3.0 cents per litre to $1.127

In a news release, IRAC said Hurricane Harvey is impacting the supply of all three products, and wholesale prices are going up.

Retail prices are rising across the continent, and IRAC said the P.E.I. price is still below the Canadian average of $1.23.

IRAC will meet before the end of this week to review prices again.