Islanders are waking up to higher prices for gas and heating oil on New Year's Day.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced the scheduled price adjustment at midnight. It includes:

Gasoline up four cents per litre.

Furnace oil up 3.3 cents per litre.

Diesel up 3.3 cents per litre.

Propane up to 1.6 cents per litre (from one cent).

At the pumps, Islanders will now pay between 114.5 cents to 115.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gas.

"The cold weather coupled with the busy holiday season has resulted in an increase in demand and a rise in wholesale prices," the commission said in a written statement. "Prince Edward Island is not alone in facing such price increases."

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on Jan. 15.