Gas prices on P.E.I. took a slight dip on Sunday, though the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission says higher seasonal demand is driving up the cost of furnace oil and diesel fuel once again.

IRAC's latest adjustments for Sunday, Oct. 15, are:

Gas prices will decrease by 1.5 cents per litre

Furnace and stove oil prices will increase by 1.8 cents per litre

Diesel prices will increase by 1.8 cents per litre

No changes to propane pricing

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 106.8 cents per litre to 108.0 cents per litre.

The maximum price for furnace oil will now amount to 80.6 cents per litre plus tax.

The commision's next scheduled adjustment is Nov. 1.