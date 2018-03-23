Gas is up 3.9 cents and diesel up 2.9 cents after an unscheduled adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 119.4-120.5 cents per litre.

Pump prices for diesel will now range from 129.5-130.6 cents per litre.

IRAC cited "abnormally high demand for gasoline for this time of year coupled with a reduction in inventory" as the reason for the overnight increase.

Furnace oil and stove oil prices were unchanged.

Propane prices stood still as well Friday after taking a 4-9 cent tumble in the last scheduled price adjustment.

The next scheduled adjustment is April 1.

