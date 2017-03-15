Prices are down for gas, diesel and heating oil on P.E.I.
The prices dropped in the mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
- Gasoline prices fell 2.5 cents per litre to a minimum of $1.037 for regular.
- Heating oil prices are down 3.0 cents to $0.774 per litre.
- Diesel prices decreased 3.0 cents to a minimum of $1.127.
There is no change in propane prices.
IRAC credited lower wholesale prices for allowing the decreases.
The next price review is scheduled for April 1.
