Prices are down for gas, diesel and heating oil on P.E.I.

The prices dropped in the mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Gasoline prices fell 2.5 cents per litre to a minimum of $1.037 for regular.

Heating oil prices are down 3.0 cents to $0.774 per litre.

Diesel prices decreased 3.0 cents to a minimum of $1.127.

There is no change in propane prices.

IRAC credited lower wholesale prices for allowing the decreases.

The next price review is scheduled for April 1.