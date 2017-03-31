P.E.I. musician Garnet Buell has earned an honorary East Coast Music Award.

Buell's Stompin' Tom Award was announced Friday morning.

Buell has seven albums to his name, two of which — Back in Time and A Tribute to Porter Wagoner — he released in November.

The East Coast Music Association cited his community work, noting he plays regularly for fundraisers for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He is also a regular at many small stages in communities across the Island.

The Stompin' Tom Award is for those who have made a long-term contribution to the east coast music industry. One is present in each of the association's five regions: Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, mainland Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Cape Breton.