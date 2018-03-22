A senior living on Duvar Court in Charlottetown wants provincial housing managers to do more to prevent non-residents from dumping garbage in their bins.

Wendy Budgeon says there is often no room in the black bins and the space for recycling for the residents in the 36 apartments.

"Our cans are constantly full, our recycle is overflowing out onto the street, and half of the garbage doesn't come from this building," she said.

'Animals in this area'

"When the cans are full, it goes on the outside of the can, and there are animals in this area. We have skunks and foxes and gulls and crows, so you can imagine the mess."

'They get frustrated with that and I don't blame them.' — Sonya Cobb, P.E.I.'s director of housing services,

Sonya Cobb, the province's director of housing services, says it has been a problem at a number of the public housing complexes in Charlottetown.

"It's an ongoing issue, and one that we've struggled with for years," she said.

"They get frustrated with that and I don't blame them. I'd be frustrated if people were putting garbage in my garbage bin at home without my knowledge and I had no place for mine. It's a very valid complaint."

Province pays for cleanup

The province sometimes has to pay a contractor to clean up and take away extra garbage.

"Every extra dollar that we have to spend ... it's money that could be used elsewhere," Cobb said. "But we're committed to making sure our tenants have the services that they need to have and sometimes that's what you have to do."

Budgeon suggested fencing in the garbage area so only residents have access to it. Housing officials said residents should call them if the garbage is overflowing and creating a mess.

