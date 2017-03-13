A garage fire is the latest incident under investigation after three separate fires were responded to this weekend on P.E.I.

On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Tyne Valley Fire Department with the help of the Lennox Island Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the Ellerslie-Bideford area.

That incident is being investigated by the P.E.I. Fire Marshal's Office.

Also under investigation is a fire Saturday morning in Covehead at the Cass' Creek Archery Club. The North Shore Fire Department located near the archery club responded to the fire.

Besides damage to the building, the fire also destroyed high-end archery equipment valued in the tens of thousands of dollars. The fire department said it took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

An apartment fire on Saturday in Charlottetown displaced five people. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Also on Saturday at 1:28 p.m., the Charlottetown Fire Department responded to a four-unit apartment fire at 282 and 284 University Ave.

No one was injured, but five people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire Chief Randy MacDonald said smoke and water damage to the units is extensive. He added that the fire started in one of the second-floor units, but the cause likely won't be determined until Friday.