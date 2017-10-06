A Charlottetown gaming company is receiving $886,033 from the federal and provincial government to develop tabletop games for the virtual reality market.

Sculpin QA is a video game testing and development company with a focus on virtual reality. The company is looking to hire more staff to develop technology so Canadians can play board games in the virtual world.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is supplying the gaming company with a $420,767 loan to hire 13 new staff.

This includes producers, engineers and designers to be hired over the coming months.

The province is also pitching in $320,766 in labour rebates for the company through Innovation PEI.

The National Research Council of Canada is also supporting the project with $144,500 in funding through its Industrial Research Assistance Program.

"Support announced today will assist in product development and marketing but will also assist in providing meaningful careers for our young people," Deirdre Ayre, head of operations with Sculpin QA, said in a news release.

"P.E.I. is known throughout the Canadian video game industry as having a vibrant and highly skilled community of developers and that hasn't happened by accident."