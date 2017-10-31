There are some spooky goings on at Gallant's Clover Farm in Rustico, says store owner Keith Gallant.

The store has been operating on P.E.I.'s North Shore for 90 years, and Gallant told CBC News it appears some of that history is returning.

"I lock up at night and I come in the next morning, things are on the floor, things are where they shouldn't be," said Gallant.

"It's creeping me out."

The trouble started last week, and when he checked the security cameras he said he watched the video in disbelief.

"We had a box of bars on the counter and it looked like someone just slapped them off. There was some other bread that was on floor," he said.

"There was nobody there. It was at 3 a.m. in the morning on the clock. Pretty scary."

'We've had a lot of characters come and go'

Gallant posted some of the videos on Facebook over the weekend to see if anyone could help solve the mystery. He wonders about some of the store's past customers.

"The store's been here for 90 years. We've had a lot of characters come and go, and we've had a lot of old geezers used to hang around here. Maybe they're back again, prowling the store," he said.

"Doesn't look like they're out to get us or anything like that. Just looks like they're moping around."

A woman came in Monday and placed a wishbone from a chicken under the counter, saying that would solve the trouble.

But items were on the floor again Tuesday morning. Gallant told Island Morning host Matt Rainnie he hasn't had a chance to check the security footage yet, but he would contact CBC News again once he had.

When asked if the footage itself was made up, Gallant said: "I wouldn't lie to you, I'd never."