P.E.I. curler Brett Gallant has accepted an invitation for one final chance to represent Canada at the Olympics.

Gallant told CBC News Monday morning he and Jocelyn Peterman will compete at national mixed doubles curling trials. The event will decide which mixed doubles team Canada will send to the Olympics.

The team of Peterman/Gallant won the 2016 Canadian mixed doubles championships in Saskatoon. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Gallant and Peterman are the 2016 Canadian mixed doubles champions.

Both curlers were in Ottawa last week competing to represent Canada at the team trials.Gallant, with team Gushue, lost in the men's semi-final Saturday night. Peterman, with the Carey rink, lost in the women's final.

Curling Canada invited 18 teams to the mixed doubles trials. Many of the players were waiting for the Ottawa event to conclude before making a decision to attend.

The tournament begins Jan. 3 in Manitoba.