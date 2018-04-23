Gerard Gallant 'the perfect guy' for Vegas Knights

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are the most successful expansion franchise in NHL history and Prince Edward Island's Gerard Gallant is getting a lot of the credit.

When Gallant took the coaching job in Las Vegas, his team faced 500-1 odds for winning the Stanley Cup. Some odds makers are now calling them favourites, with odds as low as 4-1.

Jesse Granger, hockey writer for the Las Vegas Sun, said Gallant's coaching style is the right fit for the expansion team.

"He's the perfect guy for a team like this that had 30 guys that had never played together," said Granger.

"Most of them didn't know each other, and it's hard to make chemistry, especially in a situation like that. Not only have they not had bad chemistry, I think they have one of the best locker rooms in the NHL. And everybody loves playing for Gallant."

The locker room chemistry is a combination of Gallant's easy-going style and tendency to spread out the playing minutes more than most coaches, said Granger.

The Golden Knights swept the LA Kings in the first round, and will face the San Jose Sharks in the second round.

