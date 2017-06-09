Fusion Charlottetown held its second annual awards night Thursday, to celebrate younger Charlottetown residents "who are doing amazing things."
Fusion Charlottetown is a volunteer organization that came together in 2015 to encourage the engagement of city residents between the ages of 20 and 40.
Eight people received awards Thursday night.
- The Health and Wellness award went to Amila Topic and Nick MacDonald, co-owners of Kinetic Fitness on Queen Street.
- The Urban Development award went to Brodye Chappell, owner of Brodye Chappell Builds. Chappell's projects last year included the Urban Beehive Project.
- The Sustainability award went to Jessica Brown, the sustainability outreach coordinator for the City of Charlottetown, who launched the Rainworks project last year.
- The Entrepreneurship and Employment award went to Phil MacNevin, founder and CEO of Lift Media
- Volunteer of the Year went to Gagandeep Singh Sehgal, outreach co-ordinator at Namaste World.
- Influencer of the Year went to Maria Campbell — artist, activist, musician, personal trainer — who last year helped organize The Charlottetown SEXperience.
- The New Islander Award went to Ali Siadat, program officer at P.E.I. Connectors.
- The Arts and Culture went to a rtist Becka Viau.
Fusion board Chair Vanessa Smith said the awards were about "highlighting those who have dedicated themselves to strengthening our town, our Island and our community."
