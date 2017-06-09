Fusion Charlottetown held its second annual awards night Thursday, to celebrate younger Charlottetown residents "who are doing amazing things."

Fusion Charlottetown is a volunteer organization that came together in 2015 to encourage the engagement of city residents between the ages of 20 and 40.

Eight people received awards Thursday night.

The Health and Wellness award went to Amila Topic and Nick MacDonald, co-owners of Kinetic Fitness on Queen Street.

The Urban Development award went to Brodye Chappell, owner of Brodye Chappell Builds. Chappell's projects last year included the Urban Beehive Project .

. The Sustainability award went to Jessica Brown, the sustainability outreach coordinator for the City of Charlottetown, who launched the Rainworks project last year.

last year. The Entrepreneurship and Employment award went to Phil MacNevin, founder and CEO of Lift Media

Volunteer of the Year went to Gagandeep Singh Sehgal, outreach co-ordinator at Namaste World.

Influencer of the Year went to Maria Campbell — artist, activist, musician, personal trainer — who last year helped organize The Charlottetown SEXperience .

. The New Islander Award went to Ali Siadat, program officer at P.E.I. Connectors.

The Arts and Culture went to a rtist Becka Viau.

Fusion board Chair Vanessa Smith said the awards were about "highlighting those who have dedicated themselves to strengthening our town, our Island and our community."