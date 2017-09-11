The Charlottetown Fire Department is urging residents get their chimneys and heating systems inspected and cleaned.

City of Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan said it's a good idea to get these checks done before the cold season starts to make sure your furnace is working properly, and that your piping is tightly sealed.

"We're still having some very, very nice weather, some warm weather. We kind of forget about it," he said.

"When we go to use it we want it make sure that it's going to work properly, it's going to work safely."

He recommended hiring a qualified service technician to do the work. Companies that supply heating oil or propane to your home all have experts on staff who can help.