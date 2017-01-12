The City of Charlottetown may change its zoning bylaws to allow crematoriums in funeral homes.

The demand for cremation on P.E.I. has quadrupled in the last 15 years, according to the Cremation Association of North America. One third of Island families saying goodbye to a loved one now opt to have them cremated.

Crematoriums not mentioned

Greg Rivard, chairman of the city's planning department, said the current bylaw defines funeral establishments as places for preparation of the deceased, for burial and for holding funeral services. But unlike in some other municipalities, it makes no mention of crematoriums.

The Charlottetown funeral home Hennessey Cutcliffe has asked the city to be able to add a crematorium to their business. Rivard said while discussing Hennessey's request, the decision was made to look at opening up the rules to all funeral homes.

'Emissions are so minimal'

"I think this is what the industry is looking at now, in changing the industry," he said. "Because the technology they use now to cremate bodies, it's so different … the emissions are so minimal … from this type of technology.

A public meeting will be held at the end of the month to gather feedback before any decision is made, Rivard said.