Two Island real estate agents are planning a 100-mile trek in Ecuador's Avenue of Volcanoes to raise money for charity.

Re/Max agents Melanie Press and Mary Jane Webster aim to raise $30,000 combined for the Children's Miracle Network and climb the Cotopaxi volcano.

"Our fundraising goal is huge, we did that on purpose," Webster said. "It's important for us to give back to the community, specifically for that kind of charity."

'No hesitation' to choose Children's Miracle Network

"In the Maritimes we have numerous miracle offices — as agents we give a portion of every pay cheque towards the Children's [Miracle] Network at the IWK — so there was no hesitation to go with that chosen charity," Press said.

The two have been working out roughly six days a week to prepare for their 20,000 foot climb next year

"I think it's an incredibly great opportunity," Webster added. "It's a charity that we definitely feel passionate about — I'm a bit of an adventurer fanatic, so it marries well together."

'Challenge accepted'

"I'm not much for a bucket list, but one of the things I've always wanted to do is hike Kilimanjaro and this is the same elevation," Webster said.

The Cotopaxi volcano seen near Quito, Ecuador, August 10, 2015. Mary Jane Webster and Melanie Press plan on trekking the mountain early next year. (Guillermo Granja/Reuters)

"We are quite competitive with each other, I told her yesterday I'd beat her to the summit," Press added.

Webster laughed, "challenge accepted."

January journey

The two plan on making the trek at the end of January, early February and have set up their own Facebook page for supporters to follow their journey.

Press said the Facebook page is their space to tease each other and get hyped for their journey.

"We just make fun of ourselves, we put sweaty pictures of our workout. We want people to follow us and support us, that's why we do it."