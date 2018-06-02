Fundraising run hits its stride in Evangeline region

The rain and cold didn't slow a group of walkers and runners taking part in a fundraising run near Abrams Village, P.E.I., Saturday morning.

This was the second year of the La course d'honneur, or The Honour Run, that raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

It all began last year as a student project at École Évangéline during a class on global issues.

"We had the choice between an exam and a semester project and I decided that I would do the semester project [organizing] this run in order to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. I had a lot of help doing it," said Shelaine Gallant, a former student at the school.

Some participants chose to wear stickers indicating who they were running for. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Gallant is now studying at the University of Moncton, but wanted to come back for the second year of the run.

Participants were able to take part in either a 10- or a five-kilometre walk or run.

Some had personal reasons for lacing up at the event.

"I am here to walk, run in honour of my husband and my father," said Linda Desroches from Miscouche.

Some participants completed the full 10-kilometre course while others chose the five kilometres. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada) "My father passed away from cancer and my husband has had two bouts of cancer and is still a survivor."

Desroches was glad to take part in the community event.

"I think that it is an awesome thing that they are doing. It helps the cancer society, it helps the community, community spirit and [to] do something healthy for themselves."

Last year, the run raised over $1,000 for the cancer society.

This year, organizers are hoping to raise the same amount and to turn the run into an annual event.

"Maybe next year, we will do a 15 kilometre and maybe a 21 kilometre, and just keep going with the distance because we have nice views and nice places to run here in Evangeline so why not just take advantage of it," said Dominique Morency, vice-principal at École Évangéline and organizer of the run.

