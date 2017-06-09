Fourteen communities across P.E.I. will be getting funding from the federal and provincial governments to fund municipal water and wastewater projects through the federal Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

In total, 26 projects were announced Friday, receiving combined federal and provincial funding of $29,848,731. The Government of Canada is contributing $19,899,154, which is expected to be 50 per cent of the total eligible costs, with the province providing a further $9,949,577. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund projects for P.E.I. Location Project Name Federal Funding Provincial Funding Anticipated Start Date Abrams Village Bellue Vue Subdivision Clean Water Project Phase 4 $136,560 $68,280 June 5, 2017 Albany Albany Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrades $996,875 $498,437 May 29, 2017 Alberton Stormwater Enhancement along Dufferin, Main, Prince William and Elder Streets $67,176 $33,588 April 1, 2017 Charlottetown CPCP Upgrades $6,325,000 $3,162,500 May 1, 2017 Charlottetown Winter River Wellfields Upgrade $880,000 $440,000 May 1, 2017 Charlottetown Parkdale Water and Sewer System Renewals $2,200,000 $1,100,000 May 1, 2017 Charlottetown Queens Arms Storm Trunk Replacement $605,000 $302,500 May 1, 2017 Cornwall Cornwall Wellfield Exploration Study $204,500 $102,250 April 1, 2017 Georgetown Georgetown Water System Upgrades $75,000 $37,500 May 29, 2017 Kinkora Kinkora Wastewater/Stormwater Project $669,387 $334,693 May 1, 2017 Montague Fraser Street Stormwater System Upgrade $270,000 $135,000 June 5, 2017 Murray Harbour Murray Harbour Sewer Main Extension $1,520,068 $760,034 July 4, 2017 North Rustico Hilltop Avenue Water Main Extension $165,910 $82,955 June 1, 2017 North Rustico Winter Street Water Main Extension $118,740 $59,370 June 1, 2017 Slemon Park Larchwood Sewer Replacement - 2017 $152,652 $76,326 Sept. 4, 2017 Souris High Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement $84,476 $42,238 June 1, 2017 Stratford Hopeton Road and Horton Park Subdivision Watermain Extension $317,750 $158,875 Feb. 27, 2017 Stratford Eastern Realities Phase I Watermain Extension $790,500 $395,250 Feb. 27, 2017 Stratford Eastern Realities Phase II Watermain Extension $793,925 $396,962 Feb. 27, 2017 Stratford Asset Management/Integrated Town Software $77,000 $38,500 March 15, 2017 Summerside Water/Sewer Replacement 2017 $1,551,288 $775,644 May 3, 2017 Summerside Lift Station SCADA $176,720 $88,360 April 1, 2017 Summerside South Drive & Water Street Storm Structures $654,721 $327,361 June 5, 2017 Summerside Mackenzie Drive Storm Sewer $269,500 $134,750 June 19, 2017 Summerside King Street Storm $161,708 $80,854 May 23, 2017 Summerside Water Street Culvert Replacement and Creek Enhancement $634,696 $317,348 May 1, 2017

"By pooling our resources, the federal and provincial governments — combined with municipalities and community partners — can make important investments that protect our province, safeguard the environment and deliver reliable supplies of safe drinking water," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release.

More than half of the funding, $15,015,000, will go to Charlottetown for four projects.

The biggest chunk of that is for the previously-announced expansion of the Charlottetown Pollution Control Plant.

Under the plan, Stratford will close its sewage treatment facility and pipe its wastewater across the river to Charlottetown. Charlottetown will also close a sewage lagoon in East Royalty.

Summerside will receive $5,172,950 for six separate projects.

Small towns, environmentalists applaud funds

Smaller municipalities won out in the announcement too, including Murray Harbour, which is getting $2,280,102 for upgrades and an extension to the village's sewer system.

"We're excited about all the people that have been moving into our area and this is development for the future," said council Chair Garry Herring

Georgetown's funds of $112,500 have gone towards putting in upgrades as well, including a new well, that has added more than just clean water said Mayor Lewis Lavandier.

"It helped create new industry down there with our timber yard because they're going to tie into this new well and that creates industrial development and certainly it goes a long way to help us in the area and we're pretty excited about that."

Environmental groups are also excited about old waste water systems getting an upgrade. They say the old systems are having trouble keeping up with the major weather events P.E.I. has been seeing in recent years.

"Those systems can't accommodate that water and so what's happening is that we're getting a lot of run off in a bigger way," said Jackie Bourgeois, head of the Southeast Environmental Association

Most of the municipalities have started on design work and a number have gone or are going to tender for the construction. Several expect to break ground this summer.