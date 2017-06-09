Fourteen communities across P.E.I. will be getting funding from the federal and provincial governments to fund municipal water and wastewater projects through the federal Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

In total, 26 projects were announced Friday, receiving combined federal and provincial funding of $29,848,731. The Government of Canada is contributing $19,899,154, which is expected to be 50 per cent of the total eligible costs, with the province providing a further $9,949,577. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund projects for P.E.I.

Location

Project Name

Federal Funding

Provincial Funding

Anticipated Start Date

Abrams Village

Bellue Vue Subdivision Clean Water Project Phase 4

$136,560

$68,280

June 5, 2017

Albany

Albany Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrades

$996,875

$498,437

May 29, 2017

Alberton

Stormwater Enhancement along Dufferin, Main, Prince William and Elder Streets

$67,176

$33,588

April 1, 2017

Charlottetown

CPCP Upgrades

$6,325,000

$3,162,500

May 1, 2017

Charlottetown

Winter River Wellfields Upgrade

$880,000

$440,000

May 1, 2017

Charlottetown

Parkdale Water and Sewer System Renewals

$2,200,000

$1,100,000

May 1, 2017

Charlottetown

Queens Arms Storm Trunk Replacement

$605,000

$302,500

May 1, 2017

Cornwall

Cornwall Wellfield Exploration Study

$204,500

$102,250

April 1, 2017

Georgetown

Georgetown Water System Upgrades

$75,000

$37,500

May 29, 2017

Kinkora

Kinkora Wastewater/Stormwater Project

$669,387

$334,693

May 1, 2017

Montague

Fraser Street Stormwater System Upgrade

$270,000

$135,000

June 5, 2017

Murray Harbour

Murray Harbour Sewer Main Extension

$1,520,068

$760,034

July 4, 2017

North Rustico

Hilltop Avenue Water Main Extension

$165,910

$82,955

June 1, 2017

North Rustico

Winter Street Water Main Extension

$118,740

$59,370

June 1, 2017

Slemon Park

Larchwood Sewer Replacement - 2017

$152,652

$76,326

Sept. 4, 2017

Souris

High Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement

$84,476

$42,238

June 1, 2017

Stratford

Hopeton Road and Horton Park Subdivision Watermain Extension

$317,750

$158,875

Feb. 27, 2017

Stratford

Eastern Realities Phase I Watermain Extension

$790,500

$395,250

Feb. 27, 2017

Stratford

Eastern Realities Phase II Watermain Extension

$793,925

$396,962

Feb. 27, 2017

Stratford

Asset Management/Integrated Town Software

$77,000

$38,500

March 15, 2017

Summerside

Water/Sewer Replacement 2017

$1,551,288

$775,644

May 3, 2017

Summerside

Lift Station SCADA

$176,720

$88,360

April 1, 2017

Summerside

South Drive & Water Street Storm Structures

$654,721

$327,361

June 5, 2017

Summerside

Mackenzie Drive Storm Sewer

$269,500

$134,750

June 19, 2017

Summerside

King Street Storm

$161,708

$80,854

May 23, 2017

Summerside

Water Street Culvert Replacement and Creek Enhancement

$634,696

$317,348

May 1, 2017

"By pooling our resources, the federal and provincial governments — combined with municipalities and community partners — can make important investments that protect our province, safeguard the environment and deliver reliable supplies of safe drinking water," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release.

More than half of the funding, $15,015,000, will go to Charlottetown for four projects.

The biggest chunk of that is for the previously-announced expansion of the Charlottetown Pollution Control Plant.

Under the plan, Stratford will close its sewage treatment facility and pipe its wastewater across the river to Charlottetown. Charlottetown will also close a sewage lagoon in East Royalty.

Summerside will receive $5,172,950 for six separate projects.

Small towns, environmentalists applaud funds

Smaller municipalities won out in the announcement too, including Murray Harbour, which is getting $2,280,102 for upgrades and an extension to the village's sewer system. 

"We're excited about all the people that have been moving into our area and this is development for the future," said council Chair Garry Herring 

Georgetown's funds of $112,500 have gone towards putting in upgrades as well, including a new well, that has added more than just clean water said Mayor Lewis Lavandier.

"It helped create new industry down there with our timber yard because they're going to tie into this new well and that creates industrial development and certainly it goes a long way to help us in the area and we're pretty excited about that."

Environmental groups are also excited about old waste water systems getting an upgrade. They say the old systems are having trouble keeping up with the major weather events P.E.I. has been seeing in recent years. 

"Those systems can't accommodate that water and so what's happening is that we're getting a lot of run off in a bigger way," said Jackie Bourgeois, head of the Southeast Environmental Association

Most of the municipalities have started on design work and a number have gone or are going to tender for the construction. Several expect to break ground this summer. 

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story stated Summerside will receive $2,757,658 for six projects. In fact, it will receive $5,172,950.
    Jun 09, 2017 4:03 PM AT