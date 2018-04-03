$1M extra funding for Islanders with disabilities, women's groups

The province is giving an extra $1 million in funding to community organizations that help Islanders with life challenges including intellectual and physical disabilities, as well as women's and Indigenous groups.

This is in addition to almost $13 million government provided to non-government organizations in the last fiscal year through the Department of Family and Human Services.

"This extra funding from government will assist us in developing more much-needed housing services for these individuals," said Bill Lawlor, the executive director of Queens County Residential Services, which provides community support and housing to adults with intellectual disabilities. QCRS will receive an extra $100,000.

Other groups receiving more money for housing for those with intellectual disabilities include Community Connections and Inclusions East.

Community Inclusions in western P.E.I. will receive an extra $100,000 to support ongoing services for Islanders with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Pat and the Elephant, which provides transportation for Islanders who are mobility impaired, will receive $85,000.

Updates, more services planned

The Souris Group Home will update its facility with an extra $100,000.

Stars for Life will use $40,000 toward day programming for Islanders with autism, and the Autism Society will receive $75,000 for operational needs.

Women's Network PEI, Easter Seals PEI, the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government, P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre, the Aboriginal Women's Association of P.E.I. and more will receive additional funding.

The province is crediting a strong economy and "responsible government spending" for allowing it to increase the funding.

