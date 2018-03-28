Province announces $900K in funding for community groups

The P.E.I. government has announced nearly $900,000 in funding for community groups that help Islanders entering the workforce.

The Construction Association of PEI will receive $295,000 for the second year of Team Construction, a program aimed to help 20 young Islanders receive training and employment in the construction industry.

Others to receive funding include:

East Prince Youth Development Centre, $75,000

The Adventure Group, $225,000

The PEI Reach Foundation, $150,000

The PEI Literacy Alliance, $150,000

In a news release, the province said it recognizes the strong contributions these organizations make in the lives of Islanders through capacity building, mentorship and skills-based training and believes the investment will enable them to continue their work creating opportunities for Islanders to prosper.

In addition to the funding support for the organizations, the province announced it has renewed annual funding for 11 employment assistance service providers to a total of $4.4 million. The province said the employment assistance service providers help more than 5,000 Islanders connect to employment every year.

