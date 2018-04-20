6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

Some of this weekend's fun events are planned for outdoors — get some vitamin D and fresh air while you welcome spring and celebrate Earth Day.

Some choices for your social calendar, below.

1. Johnny Reid in concert

Six-time Juno award winner Johnny Reid will be at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown Friday night at 7 p.m.

He's finishing up his marathon cross-Canada Revival tour (44 dates!) and Glass Tiger is opening for him — they're celebrating 31 years in the music business.

Reid is touted as a working-class hero, with his roots firmly in country music. His fan club calls themselves The Tartan Army.

Tickets are $43 to $73 plus tax and fees at the door or online, and each ticket order comes with a free Revival CD.

2. Owl Prowls

Learn how to call owls at MacPhail Woods Friday or Sunday evening. (Nature Conservancy of Canada)

Owl Prowls are back at MacPhail Woods in Orwell, P.E.I.

There are two this weekend, Friday and Sunday. They start at 6:30 p.m. with a slide show and talk on owls — there will be snacks — followed by a guided walk in the beautiful woods where participants can practice calling owls.

There's no charge but donations are happily accepted.

If you miss these, mark your calendar for next Saturday April 28, same time. More on Facebook.

3. In Her Shoes

In Her Shoes will tell stories of women who came to Canada through the shoes they were wearing at the time. (The Shoe Project/Facebook)

The Shoe Project Presents In Her Shoes at The Guild Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

"Eight amazing women from around the world come to tell their stories of arrival into Canada, through their culture & story-rich pairs of shoes!" says The Guild's Facebook post.

Admission is free/by donation at the door.

4. Spring Cleanup

Tidy the town Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., then meet at Hopyard at 3:30 p.m. to talk trash! (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. join members of Fusion Charlottetown to help clean up Charlottetown.

Everyone is welcome to meet at the stage on Victoria Row where teams will form and divvy up areas of the capital to collect trash. Bags and gloves will be provided.

There's an after-party at Hopyard on Kent Street at 3:30 p.m. More info on Facebook.

5. Earth Day in Stratford

Earth Day is Sunday — Stratford is having an afternoon of fun and games at Cotton Park. (CBC Kids)

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., will celebrate Earth Day in the park Sunday with an afternoon of free family activities at Robert L. Cotton Park at 57 Bunbury Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

There will be face painting and seed planting with the Sierra Club Wild Child program, geocaching and a bottle drive with Stratford Youth Leadership, a falconry presentation with Island Falconry Services, paint your own birdhouse with Howatt's Enviro Paints, a waste sorting game and lots more.

This event will go ahead rain or shine, and everything is free.

More info on the town's website.

6. Holland College Choir spring concert

The Holland College Choir under the direction of Steve Giddings will perform a spring concert this Sunday afternoon. (Submitted by Steve Giddings)

Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 3:45 at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlottetown, the Holland College Choir presents its spring concert featuring special guest performers from the School of Performing Arts theatre program.

The choir presents three- and four-part arrangements of favourite pop, rock and folk tunes including Toto's Africa, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and more.

All ages are welcome and admission is by donation. More info on the event's Facebook page.

