6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

There are so many things to do on P.E.I., even before tourist season gets underway. Beef up your social life this weekend with some of these fun events.

1. Camp Rock

Bluefield High School is mounting Disney's Camp Rock: The Musical. It started Thursday night and goes Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the school in Hampshire.

The musical combines the two Camp Rock movies — and tells "a class story of rivalry and power," according to its Facebook page. Mitchie, played in the movies by Demi Lovato, must rally her fellow Camp Rockers to get them in shape for a showdown with rivals, Camp Star.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the school (902) 675-7480, bluefield@edu.pe.ca and at nearby Clow's Red and White store. More on the event's Facebook page.

2. Movie script reading

Producers are trying to raise enough to shoot Still the Water on P.E.I. this year. (Submitted by Susan Rodgers)

Get a sneak peek at the script for a movie being planned for P.E.I. — producers of Still the Water are having what's called a script table reading. Producer Susan Rodgers and local actors will read the entire script of the movie, which she is hoping to film on the Island this year.

Rodgers is attempting to entice investors with the reading — she's trying to raise $500,000 by the end of the month by offering shares in the movie. Investors who put in from $1,000 to $20,000 get a tax credit of up to 35 per cent.

The movie is a dramatic story of love and redemption set in Island hockey rinks and lobster fishing wharves.

The reading is Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Film PEI at 57 Watts Ave in the West Royalty Business Park. Tickets are free and can be reserved here, and producers are asking that only those seriously considering investing attend. More on the event's Facebook page.

3. Breakfast and bake sale

There will be muffins and more at the West River United Church breakfast and bake sale Saturday morning. (CBC Life)

West River United Church is having its annual spring breakfast and bake sale 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the church hall at 9 Cornwall Rd.

There will be pancakes and sausages — some gluten-free — as well as cinnamon rolls, cheese, muffins and fruit.

Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for children under 10. More info on the event's Facebook page.

3. Art battle

This month's art battle at the P.E.I. Brewing Company is Saturday at 7 p.m. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

The monthly art battle at the P.E.I. Brewing Company features live competitive painting. Twelve painters transform blank canvases into works of art in front of your eyes in just 20 minutes. Patrons then vote for their favourite, and the paintings are auctioned off.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for early birds) and can be purchased online.

4. Celtic Spring Fling

Sunday at The Pourhouse upstairs at The Old Triangle, take in a touring show called Celtic Spring Fling.

The show features the award-winning Paul McKenna band from Glasgow, Scotland — you may have heard them before at a Small Halls Festival, as well as Cassie and Maggie MacDonald from Antigonish, N.S.

"If you enjoy pipes, fiddles and bodhran, join us," the event's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Old Triangle or at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., and children are welcome to this family show. More on Facebook.

5. P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra

The P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra caps off its 50th season this Sunday with a concert at Zion. (Darrell Theriault/Facebook)

The P.E.I. Symphony's final concert of its 50th anniversary season is this Sunday at Zion Presbyterian Church.

Tenor, Horn and Strings will feature Nova Scotian tenor vocalist Marcel d'Entremont and Montreal-based french horn player Louis-Philippe Marsolais, as well as members of the Senior Singing Strings, all under the direction of conductor Mark Shapiro.

The concert starts at 2:30 p.m., but for those interested there will also be a pre-concert talk starting at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, $15 for students and children, through the Confederation Centre box office or at Zion Church on Sunday. More on Facebook.

6. Classic Albums Live: Supertramp

Classic Albums Live performs Supertramp's iconic album Breakfast in America at Harbourfront Theatre April 15. (Submitted by Harbourfront Theatre)

Did you love Supertramp's Breakfast in America album?

Sunday, Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside is hosting Classic Albums Live performing that album. Classic Albums Live is a group of musicians who recreate popular albums of the 1960s and '70s live on stage, without look-alike theatrics.

"We've had this group in before, and they are wildly popular with our audience and deservingly so," says Harbourfront's executive director Kieran Keller.

Breakfast in America was one of the biggest-selling albums of 1979 and '80, with chart-toppers The Logical Song and Take the Long Way Home.

Tickets are $42 and can be purchased here. The show starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

