It's the last weekend in January and the days are already getting noticeably longer.

While we're still in the throes of winter, there are plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to choose from on P.E.I., many of them 100 per cent free.

Here are some suggestions.

1. Get into books

There are free family literacy events at five public libraries Saturday, including Summerside, Tyne Valley, O'Leary, Stratford and Montague.

In Montague at 1 p.m. they're holding a "read in" to see how many people they can get reading in the library at once. O'Leary will have family board games to play from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Stratford at 11:30 kids can hear stories by Barbara Reid, make their own play dough and create some art with it.

The province's major event will be in Summerside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rotary Library. They'll have stories in French and English, music, puppet shows, healthy snacks, face painting and giveaways.

2. Skate with the Islanders

Skate with the Islanders Saturday evening after their game — maybe they'll share some tips! (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook )

Saturday after the Charlottetown Islanders hockey team takes on the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles at 3 p.m., they'll have a free public skate with team members.

From 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., meet your favourite players in their natural habitat — on the ice! It's B.Y.O.S.: Bring Your Own Skates.

3. Blanket exercise

Take part in a blanket exercise Sunday at St. Paul's Anglican Church hall in Charlottetown. (Kairos Canada)

After the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown is hosting a pot-luck chili lunch followed by a blanket exercise at 11 a.m.

In the exercise, blankets representing the land are laid out on the floor and participants are invited to step onto them as Indigenous peoples. A narrator and a facilitator acting as a European walk the group through a script — as Europeans bring disease and break treaties, blankets are folded and removed showing the way land was taken and groups were re-located. People who've participated call blanket exercises an eye-opening history lesson.

Participants are asked to bring a blanket and chili, if possible. The lunch and event is expected to take about 90 minutes, organizers say on the event's Facebook page. RSVP if possible to the church office at 902-892-1691 or send a message to St. Paul's on their Facebook page.

4. Sleigh ride in Cornwall

Weather permitting, there will be a free sleigh ride Sunday at Potts Sleigh Rides in Bonshaw from 2 to 4 p.m. (Potts Sleigh Rides, Bonshaw, P.E.I./Facebook)

Snow permitting, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. the West River United Church is hosting a sleigh ride at Potts Sleigh Rides in Bonshaw, P.E.I.

Everyone is welcome and there will be hot cocoa. Admission is free but donations to offset the cost are welcome, the event's Facebook page says.

5. O'Leary Winter Carnival

The O'Leary Winter Carnival kicks off Sunday with a curling tournament all day at the Maple Leaf Curling Club.

There are lots of fun family activities all week including a moonlight snowshoe Tuesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Trout River Natural Area, a crib tournament Wednesday, games night Thursday and dances on the weekend.

See the full schedule of events here.

6. Music P.E.I. Awards

Vishtèn will perform at Music Mosaic Saturday afternoon at Careefour de l'Isle St. Jean in Charlottetown. (Vishten)

There's a whole slew of events Saturday and Sunday as Music P.E.I. Week wraps up — find the complete schedule here.

Saturday afternoon the Carrefour de l'Isle St. Jean presents Music Mosaic, a multicultural concert with Acadian, Irish, Venezuelen and world music performances by Irish Mythen, Vishtèn, SoPA Students World Music Ensemble, and Luis Anselmi.

Sunday night at Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College, the big finale show will hand out the major awards, with performances by Dylan Menzie, Ashley Condon, Alicia Toner, Catherine MacLellan, Liam Corcoran and more. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased here. ​