The countdown to Christmas is on — this is the second-last weekend before the holiday.

Take some time to relax and enjoy some seasonal fun.

1. Music for Maxine

There will be a fundraising concert Friday, Dec. 15, for school bus driver, singer/songwriter and Treble with Girls band member Maxine Maclennan of Cardigan, P.E.I., who is recovering in hospital from serious injuries sustained in a car accident.

The concert will feature music by the Chaisson Trio, Courtney Hogan-Chandler, Jon Matthews, Treble with Girls, Richard Wood and Hal Bruce.

The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Montague Regional High School cafeteria. Admission is by donation.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. Murray Harbour Gospel Ceilidh

The Murray Harbour Ceilidh will have a special holiday flavour this Friday evening. (Murray Harbour Ceilidh)

Also Friday night, there will be a ceilidh for all ages from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Murray Harbour Community Centre in P.E.I.

"The Friends of the Murray Harbour Community Centre along with some wonderful musical guests will provide an evening of enjoyment and fellowship," the event's Facebook page says. "Take in an evening of toe-tapping performances and enjoy the Island hospitality of this friendly little village."

Entertainment provided by Wayne MacLean, Mel Giddings, Kenny Chapman, Jo-Anne Ford, Skye MacNeill, Lynn Herring and many more.

Admission is $5 and includes a snack. More info online here.

3. Holiday Spectacular

Adam Brazier has some fun onstage with kids during a production of the Confederation Centre's Christmas variety show. (Submitted by Confederation Centre of the Arts )

The Confederation Centre has changed up its Christmas offering this year — what has been an original comedy musical will this year be a variety show featuring the talents of more than 100 Islanders.

The show, called The Super Fantabulous Holiday Smorgasbord of Joy, stars Patty Sullivan from CBC Kids, the centre's artistic director Adam Brazier, Tara Maclean, Ava & Lily Rashed, The Mi'kmaq Confederacy, Maria Campbell and more.

The show plays Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30, plus a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 to $30 and are available at the centre's box office here. More info on the show's Facebook page.

4. Ugly Christmas Sweater Dance

Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater to a dance in Georgetown Saturday night. (Value Village/Canadian Press)

In Georgetown, P.E.I., Saturday night at the Three Rivers Sportsplex, there will be an elimination draw and ugly Christmas sweater dance from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m.

Entertainment is by Blair Dewar, DJ and creator of P.E.I.'s Saturday Night Hootenanny Radio.

Tickets for the elimination draw are $100. There are three top prizes — $7,000, $2,000 and $1,000. Every 19th ticket will win $100, and ticket buyers do not have to be there to win.

Admission is $5 a person, or show your elimination ticket for free entry. Check out the event's Facebook page for more details.

5. Sing Noël

Don Fraser directs the Confederation Centre Youth Chorus in its annual Christmas concert, Sing Noël. (Submitted by Confederation Centre of the Arts )

Sun. Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. the Confederation Centre Children's Chorus performs Sing Noël, its annual afternoon of Christmas carols, in beautiful Trinity United Church in Charlottetown.

The chorus will sing contemporary and classic carols in three- and four-part harmonies, including O Come All Ye Faithful and O Holy Night.

Singer Joey Kitson of Rawlins Cross fame will be the chorus's special guest, and Valerie Moore will host. The choir is directed by Don Fraser.



Tickets are $20 each at the Confederation Centre's box office online at confederationcentre.com. More info on the event's Facebook page.

6. Christmas in Brass

The Great George Street Brass Band will fill Trinity United Church with the sound of traditional Christmas favourites Monday evening. (Great George Street Brass Band/Facebook)

Return to Trinity United Church on Monday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. for a concert from the Great George Street Brass Band, called Christmas in Brass: Sounds of the Season and Sing Along.

They're promising traditional Christmas music including We Wish You a Merry Christmas and the 12 Days of Christmas, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and more modern pieces such as The Christmas Song.

There will be a guest appearance by Tuba Christmas, and the audience will be invited to sing along to some favourites.

Admission is by donation at the door. More info on the event's Facebook page.