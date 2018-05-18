7 fun things to do this Victoria Day long weekend

It's a long weekend with a holiday Monday for Victoria Day.

If you're not too busy opening up your cottage, gardening or re-watching the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are a few suggestions for entertainment.

1. Ceilidhs are back

Ceilidh season kicks off Friday night at the Irish Hall in Charlottetown, also known as the Benevolent Irish Society.

Popular local musicians Cian O Morain and Mary MacGillivary will perform — Dr. O'Morain hails from Country Kerry in Ireland and is now the family physician in North Rustico, P.E.I. He and his partner Mary McGillivray sing, play guitar and squeeze box.

They'll be joined by Thomas Harrington of Stratford, P.E.I. on fiddle, bagpipes and whistle.

Doors open at 7 and the concert starts at 8. Admission is $12 at the door, children 12 and under are $5. For more info call (902) 566-3273.

2. Now we're Cookin'

Nova Scotia songwriter and performer Ryan Cook has several P.E.I. dates this weekend as part of his three-week Maritime Rural Roots tour promoting the release of his new album, Having a Great Time.

Cook describes his sound as somewhere between contemporary folk and dyed-in-the wool country. He's won album of the year three times from Music Nova Scotia. It's the first time he has played the Island in five years.

Friday night catch him at the Village Musical Acadien in Abram-Village with guest Jenna-Marie Gallant from 8 to 10 p.m..

Saturday Cook has two shows: Back Alley Music in Charlottetown from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and at the New London Community Complex with guest Olivia Blacquiere from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday he plays the Souris Show Hall with Nolan Compton 7:30 to 9:30 p.m..

Tickets are available at the door or online. More info on Facebook.

3. National Fiddling Day

National Fiddling Day was declared in 2015, the brainchild of P.E.I. Senator Libbe Hubley. (Pexels.com / CC0 License)

National Fiddling Day is this weekend and there are several concerts to celebrate.

Friday night at the Tracadie Community Centre in Tracadie Cross, P.E.I., enjoy an evening of Scottish piping, fiddling, singing and Gaelic songs. The show starts at 7:30 and features 18-year-old Joe MacMaster from Cape Breton on the fiddle with Ward MacDonald, Sheila MacKenzie and others from P.E.I. Admission is $15 for adutls, $5 for kids 12 and under and preschoolers get in free. It's a fundraiser for the Glenaladale Scottish Settlers Estate.

Saturday, the Pourhouse above the Old Triangle in Charlottetown will have a family celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring along your fiddle — or any instrument — for a session from 2 to 3 p.m., then join in a square dance featuring Joe MacMaster. If you don't know how to square dance, they'll teach you. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and $20 per family (preschoolers get in free). Those under 19 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Prince County Fiddlers have a show Saturday at the Britannia Hall in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. featuring dancers Samantha MacKay and Veronica Murray, fiddler/dancer Amelia Parker from N.S. and more. Admission is $6.

4. Speaking of fiddling...

Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher will play the Trailside Cafe in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., Sunday night.

The friends and award-winning musicians have played together for more than two decades and it shows in their seamless, energetic performance.

Wood has impressed audiences across Canada and around the world including an appearance at Carnegie Hall with The Chieftains, playing for the Prime Minister, Governor General and Queen Elizabeth.

"Richard has come full circle, not just in his musical career, but from the sheltered innocence as a child prodigy to learning life's lessons the hard way," the Trailside's web page says.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Doors and kitchen open at 6:30 and music starts at 8 p.m.

5. Women's Expo

Saturday at the Assumption Parish Centre in Stratford at 145 Stratford Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Island businesses that cater to women will be showing off their wares.

Check out everything from hair stylists, yoga and skin care to Tupperware and real estate.

Free admission, but donations accepted for the Boys and Girls Club.

6. Go yard saling

There are plenty of yard sales on P.E.I. this weekend — check Facebook and Kijiji as well as the newspaper. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)

Yard sale season is in full swing, as Islanders tidy up their homes and yards to welcome spring. Here are a few sales to choose from.

The community of Hunter River is having a yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the Central Queens Elementary School parking lot. MADD will also have a fundraising barbecue on site. Admission is free.

Murphy Hospitality Group will be having a yard sale of hotel and restaurant furniture, lighting, doors, window treatments, mattresses and more. It'll run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 112 Longworth Avenue in Charlottetown inside the City Warehouse and is open to everyone. Proceeds support the Provincial Addiction Treatment Facility.

Parker Realty is organizing staff for a yard sale Saturday in the yard at Parker Realty at 535 North River Road in Charlottetown, with proceeds going to Easter Seals. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

7. Car show

Sunday check out the annual Atlantic Dream Machine Show and Shine at the Charlottetown Event Grounds. (Darren D Boutilier/Facebook )

Summer gets unofficially started this weekend as Islanders being showing off summer vehicles they've stored away all winter.

Sunday at the Charlottetown Event Grounds, check out some beauties at the annual Atlantic Dream Machine Show and Shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antiques, classics, hotrods, custom, muscle cars and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and veterans and $2 for children under 17 -- those fees will be donated to IWK children's hospital. Preschoolers get in free.

More info in the event's Facebook page.

