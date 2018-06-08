6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

The Charlottetown Festival premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar is happening this weekend, along with the kickoff to the Festival of Small Halls and much more.

1. Jesus Christ Superstar

Aaron Hastelow started out almost 20 years ago as a child of Avonlea in Anne of Green Gables, and now he's playing Jesus in Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. (Submitted by Confederation Centre of the Arts )

Jesus Christ Superstar is new this summer on the Confederation Centre's mainstage — the rock opera written by Andrew Lloyd Webber in the 1970s stars P.E.I. actor Aaron Hastelow as Jesus and is directed by Adam Brazier.

Parental guidance is advised for this show as it contains mature content and implied violence — there's also a sensitivity warning because of the strobe effects and fog used in the production.

There are still a few tickets left for Friday night's preview, and a handful for the opening night Saturday. The show will run in repertory with Anne of Green Gables until September 22.

Tickets range from $29 to $74 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased here.

2. Natal Day activities

Charlottetown was incorporated in 1855, when Victoria Row was mostly wooden buildings and the population was only 6,500. (PARO)

It's Charlottetown's 163rd birthday and there are plenty of celebrations on the go all weekend.

There's a free pancake breakfast with Mayor Clifford Lee and city councillors from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Rochford Square on Saturday. Pancakes, juice, sausages and coffee, face painting and live entertainment. If it rains, meet at the nearby Fire Station 1 on Kent Street.

Saturday there's a gardening workshop at the Victoria Park ball field clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a skateboard and BMX competition at the skate park at noon, and a seniors' social at Murphy's Community Centre from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday starting at 10 a.m. there's a traditional Natal Day parade featuring the mayor and council, fire and police services and military units, and a church service at St. Dunstan's Basilica at 10:30 a.m. From 1 to 4 p.m. there's fun in Victoria Park with birthday cupcakes, kids' activities and music.

For the complete schedule check out the city's website or Facebook.

3. Roller Derby returns

Roller derby season is back with a showdown between Charlottetown's Bootleg Betties, Summerside's Twisted Sisters and the Halifax Dockyard Brawlers Saturday night. (Bootleg City Roller Derby/Facebook)

Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Charlottetown roller derby team Bootleg Betties square off against the Halifax Dockyard Brawlers and Summerside's Twisted Sisters at Cody Banks Arena by Sherwood Elementary School.

Admission is $5, kids 12 and under free. $1 from every ticket will go to the P.E.I. Humane Society.

More on the event's Facebook page.

4. Middle Eastern Festival

Cooking Middle Eastern bread on a sag 'was a huge hit last year,' organizers of the Middle Eastern Festival say. (Submitted by Frank Kays)

Sunday, the second annual Middle Eastern Festival happens from noon to 5 p.m. at Simmons Sports Centre by Queen Charlotte Intermediate school.

Join the P.E.I. Middle Eastern community to share their culture with traditional food, dancing, music and more. There will be a dunk tank, Middle Eastern trivia, drum and cooking demonstrations, free bouncy castles and face painting.

The event goes rain or shine, and admission is free. See the complete schedule here.

5. Festival of Small Halls

P.E.I.'s Festival of Small Halls kicks off this Sunday for two full weeks of entertainment in community halls across P.E.I. (Festival of Small Halls/Facebook)

P.E.I.'s Festival of Small Halls begins on Sunday and runs for two full weeks. The music, dance and storytelling festival is in its 10th year and takes place in community halls across P.E.I.

The opening show Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Indian River, P.E.I., is called Shakin' the Shingles. It's hosted by storytellers Gary Evans and Dennis King and features Irish Mythen, Mary Jane Lamond, the Atlantic String Machine, Havenwood Studio Dancers and more.

Tickets are $30 for the opening show and are available here.

See the complete two-week schedule here .

6. Luminos does Brahms

P.E.I.'s Luminos Ensemble presents Brahms Requiem Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown. (Island Live/Facebook)

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown, Luminos Ensemble presents Brahms' Ein deutsches Requiem.

"This extraordinary work is one of the most important in the choral repertoire," the ensemble's website says. "A composition so exceptional that it cemented its creator as on of the '3 B's' of western music history - along with Bach and Beethoven."

The ensemble will use Brahms' own version for piano and chamber choir. More on the event's Facebook page.

More P.E.I. news