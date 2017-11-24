There's so much to do across P.E.I. right now with holiday concerts, craft fairs and fundraisers around every corner.

Here are a few spots worth seeking out this weekend, from east to west on the Island.

1. Christmas crafts, skate and concert in Souris

The Little Pond Girl Guides will host the 2017 Christmas Commotion artisan craft and bake sale at St. Mary's Hall, in Souris, P.E.I., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — admission is $2.

Sunday there will be a free skate at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

After that, drop by the Souris Legion for a Christmas concert and a light lunch for $5 a person, preschoolers get in free. It's hosted by the Don't Ye Know Theatre Group.

2. Home tours, shopping in Georgetown

Friday evening in historic Georgetown, it's a two-fer with tours of five beautifully decorated homes from 6 to 9 p.m., plus a craft fair at Georgetown Elementary School from 5 to 10 p.m. with more than 30 vendors, complimentary cider and cookies and a craft demonstration.

Tickets for both the home tours and the craft Fair are $20. Admission to the craft fair alone is $5, or $3 with donation of a non-perishable food item.

3. Tree lighting, carriage rides in Montague

In Montague this weekend, help light the Christmas tree at town hall at 6:30 — there will be caroling, sweets, hot drinks and a visit from Santa!

There will also be free horse-drawn carriage rides to tour the Town Art Trail. The wagons leave town hall Friday at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 3 and 5 p.m., starting at the waterfront. Residents are asked to reserve a spot in advance by calling (902) 838-2528.

While you're in town, visit the annual craft fair at Perrin's Marina Villa Friday 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4. Victorian Christmas in Charlottetown

Charlottetown is holding its annual Victorian Christmas all weekend, with events too numerous to list — see the schedule here.

The major features are an open-air Victorian Christmas market in the historic downtown with artisans and food vendors, classic Christmas movies at City Cinema for just $5, horse & wagon rides, carolers and more.

The city's official Christmas tree lighting is Friday from 6:15 to 7 p.m. on the plaza at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. This year, there will be fireworks too!

5. Charlottetown Christmas Parade

On Saturday, the 19th annual Charlottetown Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. at the University Avenue entrance to UPEI and travels down University Avenue/Great George Street to Grafton Street, where it hangs a right-hand turn to the end of Grafton to the end of West Street at the provincial government buildings.

Remember to bring along a non-perishable food item, which will be collected by food bank volunteers along the parade route starting at 4:30. Children are also encouraged to bring their letters for Santa, which will be collected by Canada Post employees.

6. Canadian celebration concert

The Holland College Welshmen Community Band and Joyful Sound Choir will present a concert called Cross Country Celebration Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Florence Simmons Hall at Holland College.

The band will play pieces celebrating Canada such as Cape Breton Postcard and Cathedral Grove, which celebrate the landscape, and Three Folk Miniatures and Canadian Folk Trilogy to highlight culture.

Admission is by donation.

7. Santa and Scrooge in Summerside

The annual Santa Claus Parade happens Friday night in Summerside from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The route begins at the corner of Water Street & Heather Moyse Drive, travelling along Water Street and finishing at Green's Shore by Sunny's Dairy Bar.

Catch a holiday show in Summerside at the Harbourfront Theatre this weekend, as the Fandango Musical Players present Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical.

The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday this weekend and continues the following Thursday, Friday and Saturday. More info and photos on the event's Facebook page.

Tickets are $28 and can be purchased here.