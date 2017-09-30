It's officially autumn on P.E.I. and there's still plenty to do.

DIY your own pumpkin spice latte or squeeze in a round of golf — all but one of P.E.I.'s major courses are still open, some as late as Nov. 10.

Here are some other suggestions.

1. Culture Days

P.E.I.'s Buddhist monks will demonstrate how they create intricate and colourful art from butter. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Culture Days began Friday in cities across Canada and continue all weekend.

In Charlottetown events include free Fox Story Walks, Confederation Players Walking Tours, a scavenger hunt, and a "collaboration mural."

Over the bridge in Stratford, P.E.I., enjoy artist demonstrations including butter sculpting with Buddhist monks and chain saw carving from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

And in Summerside, tour the Wyatt House Museum on Sunday between 2 and 5 p.m., where artist Maurice Bernard will be in his studio, and join a free rug-hooking workshop at the Eptek Centre (preregistration is required).

Find a complete schedule of events here.

2. Farm Day in the City

Runners pass the statue of Michael Thomas on the waterfront in Stratford, P.E.I., during a previous Michael Thomas Race Day. (Michael Thomas Race Day/Facebook)

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., meet Island farmers in the heart of Charlottetown, where the lower part of Queen Street will be blocked off right to Water Street.

Last year, nearly 15,000 people attended the festival to hear live music, see chef demos, sample food and buy vegetables and crafts from local producers.

New this year: a celebrity pie-eating contest at 2 p.m. on the Queen Street stage.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

3. Callum's Sunflowers for QEH Pediatrics

Close to 15,000 people attended the 9th Farm Day in the City in Charlottetown in 2016. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacKenzie Produce in Stratford, pick of buy a bouquet of sunflowers — $5 for 5 blooms.

Proceeds go to the pediatrics unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and are in honour of Callum Russell MacLean, who died from cancer in 2013.

Details on the event's Facebook page.

4. Harvest Party at the Farmers Market

At the farmers market in Charlottetown, join in the fun of their first Harvest Party.

There will be music by the Fresh Air Inspectors, Teresa Doyle and Patrick Bunston, games including giant Jenga and bean bag toss, face painting and a petting zoo, all from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's a free event to thank farmers and patrons.

5. Island Rhythms Festival

The annual sunflower fundraiser in honour of Callum Russell MacLean happens at MacKenzie's Produce in Stratford on Saturday. (Submitted by Sandra B. Macphee)

A new weekend-long festival at the College of Piping in Summerside, the Island Rhythms Festival is billed as a free family-friendly event. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon until 7:30 p.m.

Throughout both days there will be entertainment by Mi'kmaq Legends, Gadelle, College of Piping dancers and bands, Michael Pendergast, Spotlight School of the Arts, The Amazing Christose and Mr. Twist-it. Food will be for sale from Viva la Crêpe and The Galley by Chef Norman's food truck

Saturday evening, there's a concert featuring The Barra MacNeils and Michael Pendergast, for all those 19 and over — tickets are $25.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

6. PEI Dog Expo

Mi'kmaq Legends will be some of the star performers at this weekend's Island Rhythms Festival at the College of Piping in Summerside. (Mi'kmaq Legends 2017/Facebook)

Saturday at Credit Union Place in Summerside from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the PEI Dog Expo presented by the Lady Slipper Kennel Club in partnership with Global Pet Foods PEI.

The celebration of purebred dogs will promote responsible dog ownership, and features canine sport demonstrations, a dog health and education presentation and many booths.

Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family. More info on the event's Facebook page.

7. Quilt and rug show

A Dog Expo at Credit Union Place in Summerside on Saturday will promote responsible pet ownership. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The heritage art forms of quilt making and rug hooking are going strong on P.E.I.

Saturday in Charlottetown, drop by the beautiful, historic St. Paul's Church in downtown Charlottetown for the Stories in Stitches quilt show.

It features dozens never-before-exhibited new and antique quilts handmade by Island artisans, and in the hall next door see hooked rugs.

Admission is $5. Note: the show will be closed for a short time Saturday afternoon for a wedding.