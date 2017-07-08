Summer entertainment has just swung into full gear, with many shows that run July through August kicking off this week.

Cavendish Beach Music Festival will be the biggest attraction on the Island this weekend, with tens of thousands of visitors and Islanders enjoying the dozens of acts including headliner Zac Brown Band Sunday night.

Here's a small taste of some of the other entertainment bursting forth from Island venues.

1. Catherine MacLellan at P.E.I. Brewing Co.

P.E.I. singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan takes over the event space at the P.E.I. Brewing Company in Charlottetown Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through September, presenting a tribute show to her father called If It's Alright With You — The Life And Music Of Gene MacLellan.

MacLellan shot to fame in the 1970s on CBC-TV's Singalong Jubilee, writing the worldwide hit Snowbird for Anne Murray and Put Your Hand In The Hand in 1971. He died in 1995.

MacLellan avoided singing her dad's songs for the first decade of her career, preferring to be recognized for her own efforts — which she was, with a Juno award in 2015 for her album Raven's Sun.

"I'm really proud of what my dad did, and I think it's time for people to get a fuller picture of it," said MacLellan as she announced the show earlier this year.

"As I play the music, I realize that's where he is, he's really in the music. So the more I get to play his music, the closer I feel to him."

MacLellan has also released an accompanying album of her father's songs.

Tickets can be purchased on the Brewing Company's website, and are $33 each.

2. Atlantic Blue at The Guild

Atlantic Blue is a celebration of great iconic songwriters from the region, and takes the stage in repertory with Anne and Gilbert at The Guild in Charlottetown, playing Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through July and August.

P.E.I.-born musician Tara MacLean is launching a retrospective of East Coast musicians and their iconic songs this summer at The Guild. (taramacleanmusic.com)

Tara MacLean, a P.E.I.-born music veteran — she was part of the Canadian trio Shaye — anchors the show, which she successfully piloted last fall at Harmony House in Hunter River, P.E.I. She'll be joined by musicians Todd MacLean, Cynthia MacLeod, Mark Geddes and Caroline Bernard.

"I feel that people are going to walk away feeling very connected to Atlantic Canada and to music," MacLean said when she announced the show earlier this year.

"The show is funny, heart wrenching and beautiful, with a new up-and-coming guest artist each night to take us into the future, to where our music is heading," she explained. Tickets are $30 and available online or at the box office.

3. Vishtèn in Victoria-by-the-Sea

Monday, July 10, see Vishtèn in concert at the Victoria Playhouse in beautiful, historic Victoria-by-the-Sea, P.E.I. Drop by one of the village's cafes for supper first, and browse the many artisan shops.

P.E.I. trio Vishten will entertain Monday, July 10, at the Victoria Playhouse. (Jacinta Bernard Photography)

The three-piece band is a one-of-a-kind blend of french-celtic-indie-pop influences that will have you clapping along and tapping your toes. They've pleased crowds around the world with their energetic performances including fiddle, accordian, bodhran, tin flute and step-dancing.

Catch Vishtèn before they head out on a tour of the US and Eastern Canada, before heading to B.C. in late August and on to a tour of New Zealand and the Manchester Folk Festival, UK.

Tickets are $29 and can be purchased at the Victoria Playhouse's website.

4. Acadian Days in Rustico

Every day in July, enjoy Acadian Days at the Farmers' Bank in Rustico.

The festival includes a daily scavenger hunt, a talk on the history of the beautiful Saint Augustine's Church, and exhibits featuring artifacts of the past 100 years. There's also hot apple cider and cookies at the Doucet House — possibly the oldest house on P.E.I. — from 2 to 4 p.m. daily.

Chef Robert Pendergast cooks a traditonal Acadian meal in an outdoor clay oven at The Doucet House in Rustico, P.E.I. (Farmers Bankof Rustico/Facebook)

For an extra fees, families can have their photographs taken in traditional Acadian costume.

July 11 and 13, 21 and 27, chef Robert Pendergast will cook a traditional Acadian dinner in an outdoor clay oven on the site, followed by entertainment.

More details on the Farmers' Bank's Facebook page.

5. Bluegrass Festival in Rollo Bay

The 32nd annual Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival started Friday and runs through Sunday at the "big field" in Rollo Bay, P.E.I. There are music workshops and concessions as well as performances throughout the day starting at 9:15 a.m. and wrapping up at about 10:30 p.m.

Gordie MacKemman and His Rhythm Boys will play this weekend's Bluegrass Festival in Roolo Bay. (Gordie MacKemman and His Rhythm Boys/Facebook)

This year's acts from the U.S. include Sideline, Salt and Light, and Lost and Found, joining local and Maritime bands Ray Legere & Acoustic Horizon, Bluegrass Diamonds, Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys, Janet McGarry & Wildwood, Bluegrass Revival and more.

Enjoy an afternoon or camp on site for the whole weekend. Tickets range from about $25 for an evening pass to $65 for the whole weekend. More info here.

6. Ceilidh with Richard Wood

Saturday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Sterling Women's Institute Hall in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., audiences are invited to enjoy a what's being called a "world class kitchen party" ceilidh with Richard Wood, Gordon Belsher and Brad Fremlin.

Richard Wood (left) and Gordon Belsher (right) will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Brad Fremlin for a series of 'world class kitchen parties' Saturday nights this summer at the WI Hall in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I. (Godron Belsher/Facebook)

This trio of indredibly talented, energetic musicians will not leave you disappointed.

The ceilidhs run weekly until the end of September, check out Wood's website at rwood.ca. For more ceilidhs this summer across P.E.I., visit ceilidhs.ca or pick up a free P.E.I. Ceilidh Directory booklet at venues across the Island.