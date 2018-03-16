It's St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, but the weekend can be about more than just green beer and leprechaun hats.

Here are some suggestions to get you out and enjoying the P.E.I. social scene.

1. Spring Concert

Watermark Theatre in North Rustico presents a spring concert, Dreamin' of Spring, on Friday featuring P.E.I. singer-songwriter Meaghan Blanchard and Gabrielle Papillon of Nova Scotia.

Desserts by North Rustico caterers The Yellow House will be served at intermission.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased here.

2. Sirens Concert

The choral group Sirens will sing Carly Simon, Tom Waits and more in a cabaret show Friday night at The Guild. (Submitted by Sirens)

Sirens is having a cabaret, Songs of Sirens, Friday at 8 p.m. at The Guild in Charlottetown.

The award-winning women's choral ensemble based out of Charlottetown will break out into solos, duos and trios for an evening of songs — musical theatre to folk, pop and jazz from Imogen Heap, the Wailin' Jennys and more.

There will be a silent auction, with proceeds in support of Sirens programming including their trip to Podium 2018 in Newfoundland, a national event at which the group will represent P.E.I.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through The Guild box office.

3. St. Paddy's Day starts early

Friday night, P.E.I.'s Benevolent Irish Society is reviving an old tradition — a St. Patrick's Day variety show. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

St. Patrick's Day fun starts Friday night at the Benevolent Irish Society on North River Road in Charlottetown -— they're reviving an old institution, their annual variety show.

"When I was a child 40 years ago on P.E.I., a St. Patrick's Day variety show was put on by the B.I.S. every year," says the group's vice-president Mary Ellen Callaghan.

Acts will include fiddling and stepdancing, a recitation by Brendan Campbell, bagpipes and Irish pipes, Irish stories as well as a singalong of traditional Irish songs.

The show runs 7:30–10:30 p.m. with a luncheon intermission. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

4. Family skate

Spring Park United Church in Charlottetown is hosting a family fun day including a skate Saturday at the Eastlink Centre. (Mental Health Fundraiser - PEI/Facebook)

Saturday, Spring Park United Church will host a free family fun day with dinner, crafts and a skate. Anyone from across the Island is welcome, the event's Facebook page says.

They're encouraging pre-registration here. The cost is $10 per family but help is available for those who need it by calling the church office.

The event starts at Spring Park United — arrive between 3 and 3:30 p.m., then crafts, activities and music from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., supper from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. then skating afterward for those who are able at the Eastlink Centre — all skaters must bring and wear CSA-approved helmets.

5. DownStreet Dance Studio grand opening

DownStreet Dance Studio in Charlottetown is celebrating its grand opening with a day of free dance classes Saturday. (Robert Van Waarden)

Saturday, DownStreet Dance Studio is offering free dance lessons all day to celebrate its grand opening — the event is called So You Think You Can't Dance?

DownStreet is a new social dance studio for grownups and offers salsa, hustle, lindy hop, line dancing and more. The idea behind adult social dance is to have fun, learn something new, make friends and move a little.

Check out Saturday's schedule on Facebook to choose a class — or several — from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come by yourself, with a partner or a group. They're urging pre-registration to ensure a spot.

6. Free skates

Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, P.E.I., enjoy a free St. Patrick's Day skate with the family.

Free skates and helmets can be borrowed from the Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown, P.E.I., which is also having a free skate Sunday at 3 p.m.

