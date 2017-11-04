Spark your Christmas spirit at the many crafts fairs large and small being offered across P.E.I. this weekend.

Not feeling like tackling your gift list yet? Dance the night away for a good cause.

Here are a few suggestions to get you out of the house Saturday and Sunday.

1. Make a poppy wreath

Prepare for Remembrance Day by making your own poppy wreath at a workshop Saturday. (Morell Public Library, PEI/Facebook)

Remembrance Day is a week away — you can make your own poppy wreath at a workshop Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Morell Public Library.

All materials will be provided free of charge. The library suggests kids ages six to 12 years would most enjoy the experience.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. Diwali

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Diwali with traditional Indian food and entertainment Sunday at the APM Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Indo-Canadian Association of P.E.I.

Diwali is the most important Hindu festival of the year. (Samantha Garvey )

Diwali is the festival of lights, as Indian people light clay lamps outside their homes to symbolize the triumph of light (good) over dark (evil). The event is the biggest and most important festival of the year for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

Tickets are $30 each for those 12 and older, $15 for those six to 12 years, and anyone six and younger gets in free. For tickets contact indocanadianassociationpei@gmail.com

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. More info on the event's Facebook page.

3. Montague Holiday Craft Fair

More than 40 vendors will be set up at the holiday craft fair at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague on Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Woodworking, knitting, baking, candles, home health, jewelry, crafts and more. Door prizes for a gift basket or Christmas wreath.

Admission is $2, and children under 12 get in for free.

4. Bluefield High School Craft Fair

Bluefield High School will hold its annual Christmas craft fair this weekend: it started Friday evening and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school on the Colville Road in Hampshire, P.E.I.

Handmade coasters will be just one of the items for sale at the the Bluefield High School Craft Fair on Saturday. (East Coasters CRHS/Facebook)

There are a variety of vendors featuring handcrafted items, baked goods, decorations and more.

Admission is $2 (kids under 12 get in for free) and there will be door prizes, a canteen and musical entertainment from the Bluefield band. Proceeds support the school's music program. More info on the event's Facebook page.

5. Christmas at the Eastlink Centre

The 29th annual Christmas craft show at Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre began Friday night and continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more than 100 vendors from four provinces.

Christmas at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown promises more than 100 vendors. (Christmas at the Eastlink Centre/Facebook)

Crafts, art, antiques and food will be available.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and children under 12 get in free with an adult. More info here.

6. Lennon House Benefit Dance

Enjoy an evening of dancing Saturday to the music of Lil' Fortune at The Church Dweller's — in the old Belle River Church in Belle River, P.E.I., from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

L'il Fortune plays danceable classic rock, country, blue and more. (L'il Fortune/Facebook)

All money raised will be donated to Lennon Recovery House, an in-patient recovery home for people recovering from mental health and substance abuse issues.

Lil' Fortune plays danceable classic rock, country, blues and more.

Patrons are asked to bring snacks to share and your own beverages. Admission is by donation. Info on the event's Facebook page.

7. Pig and Whistle dance

There's a pig and whistle dance at the Kaylee Hall in Poole's Corner, P.E.I., every Saturday night from 8 to 11 p.m. This Saturday entertainment is by Black Hats with Joe Hynes and Johnny Ross.

Admission is $10 at the door.

"Biggest dance floor around to get your groove," the hall's Facebook page promises. It's for patrons 19 and older.