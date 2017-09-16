Grab hold of the final days of summer this weekend with some fun, delicious events from tip to tip across P.E.I.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. P.E.I. Shellfish Festival

The P.E.I. Shellfish Festival began Thursday and continues all weekend at the Charlottetown Event Grounds.

Saturday celebrity chef Lynn Crawford has cooking demonstrations and a cookbook signing. There are cooking contests and a mussel-buoy tying contest with a first-place prize of $1,500. At 5:15 p.m. the oyster shucking competition begins, and from 7:45 to 11 p.m. hear music from P.E.I.'s own Trinity Bradshaw and Signal Hill.

Sunday, the tent opens at noon with step dancing, P.E.I. fishermen trying to break the record for the world's longest lobster roll, and the chef challenge featuring a $10,000 prize. Listen to Muddy Buddy and the Matt Minglewood band as chefs compete to make the best potato chowder.

A weekend pass is $33, tickets at the gate are $19 Saturday and $17 Sunday and can be purchased here.

2. Gene MacLellan tribute concert

Put your hand in the hand at the Bonshaw Hall's 10th annual Gene MacLellan tribute concert Saturday.

The concert will honour the composer of Canadian classics Snowbird and Put Your Hand in the Hand, and will be hosted once again by Scott Parsons, who was one of many touched by MacLellan's kindness and generosity.

"When I was a teenager, all of 14 years old," said Pasons in a news release, "Gene MacLellan took the time to help me acquire my first decent guitar. I do this concert every year out of respect for my friend. I think many people attend for the same reason."

The lineup includes Paul Broadbent, Bonnie LeClair, David Altass, Jerry Edge, Brian J. Dunn, Roy Johnstone, and Emerald Junction.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased from Harry Baglole (902) 675-4134 or Rhonda at (902) 675-3649, or try for tickets at the door. Proceeds go to the maintenance of the hall.

3. Open Farm Day

Open Farm Day on P.E.I. is an opportunity for Islanders to meet the people who grow their food. (Government of PEI)

Pick some veggies, pat the animals and get your rubber boots muddy at P.E.I.'s Open Farm Day, Sunday, Sept. 17, as 25 farms across the Island once again open their barn doors to the public.

Visit dairy, potato, market garden, sheep, beef, poultry, blueberries, bees/honey, mixed farms, vegetable, organic, orchards and more.

New this year: three woodlots are part of the tour.

The visits are free — check out participating farms here.

4. Bruce Cockburn

Legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Cockburn will be in Summerside Sunday, playing in support of his new album Bone on Bone.

Canadian legend Bruce Cockburn is stopping at Summerside's Harbourfront Theatre on a North American tour, along with his three-piece band.

The 12-time Juno-award winner is promoting his new album Bone on Bone.

He'll play Sunday Sept. 17 at 7:30. Tickets are $50.50 and can be purchased here.

5. Fall Bazaar

At Your Service Creations will be selling their handmade dolls at the Girl Guide Fall Bazaar in Charlottetown Saturday. (Girl Guide Fall Bazaar/Facebook)

P.E.I. Girl Guides are hosting a Fall Bazaar at the Farm Centre on University Avenue Saturday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

30 local vendors including artisans and bakers will be selling their wares.

There will be authentic Indian cuisine for lunch or the Guides will have pizza, hot dogs and snacks.

Admission is free. More info on the event's Facebook page.

6. Knutsford Heritage Tea

The Knutsford Women's Institute is having an old-fashioned tea this Saturday. (Alison Henley/Shutterstock)

There are two seatings for the Heritage Tea at the Knutsford Community Centre this Saturday — 2 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m.

Knutsford is just past O'Leary in western P.E.I.

The Knutsford Women's Institute is celebrating its new wheelchair accesible ramp with an old-fashioned tea party including sandwiches, cookies, squares, biscuits and jam as well as a Canada 150 cake.

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family and can be purchased at Scotiabank or at the door. More info on the event's Facebook page.