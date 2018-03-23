Fun things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of March break

This weekend kicks off March break for students across Prince Edward Island.

Luckily, the weather is so fine the whole family can participate in some outdoor fun, like yard work and trash pickup (kidding not kidding)! You could also go for a hike and get out the bikes and skateboards.

Here are some suggestions for some fun things to do.

1. Comedy show

Friday night at 8 p.m. at The Guild, the Kraken Up Maritime Comedy Showcase will feature a mix of up-and-coming and seasoned Maritime comedians like Chanel Freire, Scott Belford and Niti Dhingra-Figeac.

Hosted by Sam MacDonald, tickets are $20 and are available at the Guild box office and online.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. Family Fun Day

Enjoy an Easter egg hunt in Stratford Saturday at 11 at the Cotton Centre. (Getty Images)

Bring the family to a Fun Day at the Stratford Youth Centre at the Robert Cotton Centre on Bunbury Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

Activities include an outdoor Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. as well as colouring, Easter crafts, Playdough and Lego, hot chocolate and cookies.

The event is free, but please bring a non-perishable food item or household supplies for the Housing First project or the Food Bank.

3. More family fun

Brings your doll or teddy to the Red Cross first aid clinic Saturday. (Shutterstock)

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Canadian Red Cross in P.E.I. is hosting its annual family fun day.

It's all happening at the Red Cross building on Paramount Drive, and everything is free.

Kids can bring their teddy bears to a "first aid clinic." There will be free pizza, popcorn and cotton candy, crafts games and face painting.

See a fire truck, an ambulance and a police cruiser up close, and find out more about what the Red Cross offers.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. Seedy Saturday

Get the seeds you need to get your garden growing this spring at Seedy Saturday at the Confed Centre library. (City Beet Farm )

Saturday at the Confederation Centre Library from 1 to 3 p.m., bring your saved and extra garden seeds and prepare to get planting.

Swapping seeds can ensure genetic diversity and therefore plant success, warding off food insecurity.

Some small envelopes will be provided, but you are encouraged your to bring your own containers.

Seedy Saturday is a project of the library and the Cooper Institute. More info here.

5. Roots and Boots

Country veterans Aaron Tippin, left, Sammy Kershaw, centre, and Collin Raye present an acoustic evening of their big hits Saturday at CUP. (The East Coast Production Group/Facebook)

Saturday night at Credit Union Place in Summerside, get your country music fix with a show called Roots and Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye. Kershaw sings such hits as Queen of My Double Wide Trailer and She Don't Know She's Beautiful.

These veterans of the country music scene have dozens of top 40 hits among them, and will sing acoustic versions of those songs. The show's Facebook page promises it'll be filled with songs and stories that will take you back to when country music was king.

Tickets are $46 plus taxes and fees, at Credit Union Place or online. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.

6. Award-winning film

The P.E.I.-made documentary Bluefin has won awards and critical acclaim all over the world. (Bluefin/Square Deal Productions)

Sunday at 2 p.m., Island filmmaker John Hopkins will introduce his multi-award-winning film Bluefin at UPEI's MacDougall Hall.

Filmed in North Lake, P.E.I., the "tuna capital of the world," the documentary explores the abundance of tuna off the shores of eastern P.E.I. and gets close to these mysterious giant fish. It has received rave reviews from audiences and won several film festival prizes.

This screening is hosted by the UPEI Environmental Society, Save our Seas and Shores PEI and Cinema Politica Charlottetown. More information on the event's Facebook page.

