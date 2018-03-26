While many families have packed their bags and jetted off for vacation, plenty of Islanders have remained home and are looking for some fun things to do. Here's a list of suggestions.

If you're heading out, think ahead to dining options — some restaurants offer varied "kids eat free" promotions, especially on March break.

Keep in mind, Easter begins this weekend and many businesses will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

All week: libraries, movies

All week, public libraries across P.E.I. have tons of free family activities including story time with a farmer at the Tignish library Tuesday at 11 a.m., an ugly art contest for teens at the Summerside library Tuesday at 3 p.m., and an escape room Thursday at 3 at the Kensington library. More info on Prince County library activities here and eastern P.E.I. libraries here.

P.E.I. farmer Flory Sanderson reads stories to kids at the library with a baby goat on her lap. (Kensington Heritage Library/Facebook)

Cineplex has March Break Movies from Monday to Friday this week for $2.99 per person. Choose from four family-friendly flicks including Wonder and The Boss Baby. Check the website for tickets and show times.

Brookvale Provincial Ski Park is still open for downhill and cross-country skiing and tubing. It's having a two-for-one special on ski and snowboard lessons as well as lift tickets and rentals. Check out the park's Facebook page for more details plus hours of operation.

Tuesday

Tuesday there's a winter geocaching event on Lennox Island. Use a handheld GPS (provided) to find geocaches of notes and treasures that have been planted around the trail. The event is free and is sponsored by Go West P.E.I. to get Islanders active.

Try the increasingly popular sport of lacrosse Tuesday in St. Peters, P.E.I. (Lacrosse PEI)

Meet at 1:30 at the Path of Our Fathers Trail on Lennox Island. The event is appropriate for most ages — there will be one to two hours of walking outdoors. If conditions permit, snowshoes will be available to borrow. For cancellations, check the organization's Facebook page.

Also on Tuesday, try lacrosse at the St. Peters Community Complex in an event hosted by the the Eastern Region Sport & Recreation Council It's free, for kids age six to 12, and equipment will be provided. For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

Wednesday

Wednesday all day, there's a hockey skills camp at the O'Leary Community Sports Centre for Novice, Atom, Peewee and Bantam players, sponsored by Hockey Canada. Improve your skating and stick skills while having fun and meeting new people. Registration is $50 at includes a jersey. More info here.

There's a free kids' yoga class in Souris Wednesday at the Souris Yoga and Wellness Studio. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

There's also a free yoga class for kids at Souris Yoga and Wellness Studio on Main St. from 10 to 11 a.m. sponsored by the Souris Public Library. Pre-register by calling the library at 902-687-2157.

Thursday

Thursday there's a maple syrup business mixer at Poplarline Farms hosted by Kim and Beverly Boutler. It's at 2525 Boulter Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be an Easter egg hunt in O'Leary Thursday starting at 2 p.m. (Getty Images)

Along with lots of other fun March break activities in O'Leary, there's a massive Easter egg hunt planned for Thursday. More than 400 eggs will be hidden around the ball field containing candy treats. The top prize is a golden egg worth $200. Meet in the rink parking lot at 2 p.m. More info here.

More P.E.I. News