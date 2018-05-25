7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of May

If you can tear yourself away from watching the annual QEH Telethon on Eastlink television Saturday and Sunday, here are some fun things to take in on the Island this weekend.

1. Fiddle summit

Didn't get enough fiddling last weekend during National Fiddling Day?

You're in luck — Friday night at the Benevolent Irish Society the ceilidh will be a fiddle summit featuring some of P.E.I.'s best and most seasoned fiddlers, including Ward MacDonald and his father Allan MacDonald, Rannie MacLellan and Matthew Read.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with light lunch at intermission. Admission is $12 at the door, kids 12 and under $5. More on Facebook.

2. Herb Day

A vendor at last year's Herb Day at the Farm Centre in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The fifth annual Herb Day at the Farm Centre on University Avenue in Charlottetown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a plant sale, seed swap, garden tool tune-up, workshops, tour of the Legacy Community Garden and more.

Workshops will include how to make kombucha with Heart Beet Organics and no-dig gardening with Phil Ferarro.

Bonus: sourdough pizza will be for sale for lunch.

Admission is free. More details on the event's Facebook page.

3. Repair Café

Bring one broken item to the repair café at the Montague library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CBC)

The Montague Rotary Library is hosting its first Repair Café in partnership with Repair Café PEI and the Charlottetown Tool Library.



Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library in the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, everyone is welcome to bring one item for repair, such as a small appliance or household item. Skilled on-site fixers will repair the item for free!

For more information reach the library by phone at (902) 838-2928, email montague@gov.pe.ca or Facebook message.

4. Legion Choir Spring Concert

The Charlottetown Legion Choir will perform a concert of sea-faring songs Saturday and again on Tuesday evening. (Submitted by Charlottetown Legion Choir)

Saturday at 7 p.m. at Winsloe United Church, take in a concert from the Charlottetown Legion Choir, a community-based ensemble of about 30 Islanders under the direction of Travis Boudreau with accompanist Linda Shukri. The choir is the oldest Legion-affiliated ensemble in Canada with a 55-year history.

The choir is performing traditional and new sea-faring Maritime music including three pieces from the Seafarers' Requiem, a collection of poetry and songs arranged and musically reinterpreted by Mary Knickle of Nova Scotia.

The Teachers in Harmony and Friends choir will be special guests.

Tickets are $10 or $8 for veterans. "A generous array of food will be provided by choristers at concert end," promises a news release.

If you miss Saturday's concert, the choirs have a second one at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

5. Trailside Café

The Trailside in Mount Stewart is busy all weekend with different acts each night.

Andrew Waite and the Firm, a roots-rock band out of Charlottetown, perform the band's original songs Friday night at 8 p.m.

Villages from Cape Breton, N.S., performs its original songs Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Sunday night, Jenni & The Hummingbird and The Atlantic String Machine share the stage. Jenni Roberge of Jenni and the Hummingbird is a self-taught musician from Stratford, P.E.I., who released her debut EP Your Masterpiece in February. She'll be accompanied by the String Machine to really show off her original songs featuring soaring, ethereal (think Jenn Grant) vocals. Special guest Logan Richard of Stratford will also make an appearance.

Tickets are $20 for any of this weekend's shows and can be purchased here.

6. America's Diamond

Jay White has been paying musical tribute to Neil Diamond for 25 years. (Jay White - America's Diamond In Concert/Facebook)

Saturday, Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside hosts Jay White, who's been paying musical tribute to Neil Diamond for 25 years. White performs in Las Vegas and is billed as "America's Diamond" — he even played the icon in Hollywood movie Frost/Nixon.

Tickets are $44.75 and are available here. The show starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m. More on Facebook.

7. Walk for a cause

Participate in an Alzheimer's walk in Charlottetown or Summerside this Sunday. (Alzheimer Society of Prince Edward Island/Facebook)

Sunday, participate in one of two Walk for Alzheimer's events — one in Charlottetown and one in Summerside. Last-minute participants are welcome. The walk is one hour long or about 5 kilometres.

Charlottetown's walk around Victoria Park begins at the pavilion. Be there at noon to register, a welcome and warm-up at 12:30 and the walk starts at 1 p.m. Participants are urged to wear blue and bring along family and four-legged friends.

Summerside's event is on the Credit Union Place walking track, same hours as above.

Funds raised help ensure families and caregivers receive education and support through Alzheimer PEI programs and services.

For more information, contact Kate at (902) 370-3136 or by email at community@alzpei.ca.

