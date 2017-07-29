Find out what happens at a Chautauqua, or take your favourite piece of sea glass to be judged in Souris's annual Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival this weekend on P.E.I.

From west to east across the fair isle, here are some suggestions for things to do on P.E.I. as we say goodbye to July.

1. Soap Box Derby

The seventh annual soap box derby in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., this Saturday will feature 100 cars in different divisions.

The winner gets the opportunity to participate in the world championship.

Registration is $100 for new participants or $30 for returnees. More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. Arts in Motion/Chautauqua

​Summerside's Arts in Motion/Chautauqua wraps up Saturday with lots of action all day, beginning at noon with an all-ages ceilidh followed by clowns, music, a circus show and a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. with Groove Company.

A complete schedule of events here.

3. DiverseCity Summerside

​

Celebrate the dozens of cultures that call P.E.I. home. (DiversCity Multiculural Festival/Facebook)

P.E.I.'s third and last DiverseCity festival this summer happens Sunday July 30 in Summerside from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wyatt Heritage Properties on Spring St.

Food, music, dance and information from the more than 50 cultures that now call P.E.I. home.

More info on the event's Facebook site.

4. Color Run

Messy, happy participants in a recent Color Run in Bangkok, Thailand. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

The Color Run five kilometre run/race happens in Charlottetown Saturday starting at 9 a.m. At stations throughout the course and at the finish line, participants are doused with coloured powder.

The run's website promises "a fog-filled dream tunnel into a course with more music than ever before" as well as a new "foam zone" run through dreamy-coloured foam.

"Along the course, participants can paint their aspirations on the dream wall, snap whimsical photos with giant unicorns," it adds. The for-profit organization also gives a portion of proceeds to local charity.

Registration is $5 per person or $40 each for a team of four. More info on the event's website.

5. Pride Festival

Participants in the 2016 Pride Parade in Charlottetown. (Pride PEI/Facebook)

P.E.I.'s week-long Pride Festival wraps up this weekend with the highlight of the week, the Pride parade, on Saturday.

Parade marshal Danny Evans, sometimes known as drag queen Amber Flames, will lead the parade through Charlottetown starting at 1 p.m. from the provincial government buildings parking lot, followed by an all ages celebration, Pride in the Park, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Victoria Park.

The official Pride after party Saturday night at the Delta Hotel from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. will feature aerial dancers from Aerial Warehouse, Members of Charlottetown Burlesque and Haus of River drag queens.

Admission is $10, and the event is for those 19 and over. More info on the event's Facebook page.

6. The Great Benjamins Circus

The circus is coming to P.E.I. this weekend — after performing in Souris Friday, The Great Benjamins Circus heads to Montague on Saturday, Tignish on Sunday, O'Leary on Sunday, and then Miscouche on Monday and North Rustico on Tuesday.

The company promises 90 minutes of acrobats, daredevils, clowns and more.

Tickets are $50 for a family, $20 per adult, $12 for kids 12 and under and seniors, and can be purchased here.

7. Northumberland Fisheries Festival

This will be first time since it began in 1980 the Northumberland Fisheries Festival in Murray River will not have a Miss Northumberland Pageant. (Northumberland FIsheries Festival/Facebook )

Organizers cancelled this year's Miss Northumberland Pageant due to lack of participation, but the rest of the 38th annual Northumberland Fisheries Festival in Murray River, P.E.I., is on track all weekend, with events you won't see elsewhere on the Island.

Saturday features dory-rowing and log-rolling competitions and a watermelon-eating contest, children's entertainment at 1:30 and a ceilidh at 2:45. There's also a take-out lobster and ham supper ($17 for adults and $8 for kids, taxes in), which you can eat as you watch the Murray River vs. Murray Harbour firemen's softball game at 5:30.

Sunday features a new community worship celebration at 10 a.m. at the arena and the festival's Seaside Poker Run starting at noon.

There are booths, vendors and a fun zone inside the area all weekend — admission is $4 for adults, $2 for kids under 12, and preschool kids get in free.

A full schedule of events on the festival's website or Facebook page.

8. Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival

Souris is said to be one of the best places on P.E.I. to find sea glass — come find out and drop by the sea glass festival for some fun. (Seaglassing on P.E.I./Facebook)

Souris, P.E.I., hosts its annual Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4 at the Souris lighthouse.

It will include sea glass bingo, prizes for the best pieces of sea glass, and lots of vendors of nautical-themed items as well as food and entertainment.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for kids 10 years old and under. More info and a complete schedule on the event's website.