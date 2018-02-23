It's the last weekend of February and knock on wood, Islanders are still able to get out and about easily due to a lack of snow.

It's been a little tough on those who enjoy skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling but makes getting out to the gallery, farmers market or concert much easier.

Here are some suggestions for fun into this weekend and beyond.

1. Songs of Black History

Scott Parsons is part of a Songs of Black History concert Saturday afternoon at the Confederation Centre library. (Scott Parsons/Facebook )

Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 take in the Songs of Black History concert featuring Scott Parsons, Pepeto Pinto, Zach Seals and Zaneta Ambassa, with special guest Stella Shepard.

The concert is part of Black History Month celebrations on P.E.I.

The concert is at the Confederation Centre Public Library, it's free and everyone is welcome.

2. Hedley in Summerside

The controversy-plagued Canadian pop-rock group Hedley are scheduled to play Summerside Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of their Cageless tour.

Halifax band Neon Dreams was supposed to be playing too but pulled out of the tour after allegations last week of sexual misconduct against Hedley.

Hedley's music has since been dropped from play by CBC and some other broadcasters. The band also withdrew from consideration for three 2018 Juno awards.

There are still lots of tickets still available here for the Summerside show, from $25 to $75.

3. Pay What You Can Theatre Festival

Melissa Kramer, left, rehearses Time Flies with Adam Brazier, centre, and Donnie MacPhee, right. (Submitted by Rosie Shaw)

This weekend and next, enjoy the second annual Pay What You Can Theatre Festival at the Guild in Charlottetown.

"PPTF's vision is that the price of a ticket will not be a barrier to enjoying high quality theatre," the festival's website says.

This year, the festival will mount Time Flies by David Ives, featuring five diverse one-act plays. There's also Lunchtime Leftovers: Improv Games With Becca and Friends, and two play readings: the classic farce One Man, Two Guvnors and the Pulitzer prize-winning 'night, Mother.

Se the complete schedule on the event's Facebook page, and find tickets here.

4. Art exhibit launch

Part of Norma Jean MacLean's exhibition Accumulated, Positioned, Reflected, being launched Saturday evening at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery. (Submitted by Confederation Centre of the Arts )

Saturday night at 7 p.m., head to the art gallery at the Confederation Centre to a reception to launch its winter and spring exhibitions.

The gallery's new lineup includes a contemporary Island artist, an early 20th-century amateur Island photographer, videos by 11 well-known Quebec artists, a collection exhibition and a mid-career survey of a New Brunswick artist's print and installation works.

New exhibitions include Norma Jean MacLean's Accumulated, Positioned, Reflected, part of the Gallery's Studio Watch Series.

Several of the featured artists will be there to chat about their works. The event is free and there will be snacks, a cash bar and live music from local music performance students.

For more, check out the gallery's website.

5. Henry Purdy art exhibit

Artist Henry Purdy is celebrating his 80th birthday with a new exhibit at Ellen's Creek Gallery. (Submitted by Henry Purdy)

At Ellen's Creek Gallery on North River Road in Charlottetown, take in P.E.I. artist Henry Purdy's latest exhibit, titled 60/80, until March 18.

Purdy captures the flora and fauna of the Island, as well as landscapes, animals and human subjects. He has also taught hundreds of grateful students over the years.

There's no charge to view the exhibit. The Gallery is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 to 4, and is closed on Sundays.

6. Gospel Ceilidh

Lester MacPherson, who's known as P.E.I.'s country gentleman, will be part of a fundraising concert in Murray River on Sunday. (Old Home Week/Facebook )

Sunday afternoon at 2, there will be a gospel ceilidh fundraiser for Lennon Recovery House at Memorial United Church in Murray River, P.E.I.

Lennon Recovery House is for those recovering from addictions and struggling with subsequent mental health challenges. It's being set up now in Rustico, P.E.I.

Sunday's concert will feature Lester MacPherson, George Docherty and Friends, Dylan Ferguson, the Memorial United Church Choir and more. Admission is by donation.