6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of April

Here's a sampling of some of the fun activities you can take in on P.E.I. this weekend.

1. Pinch Penny Fair

The Pinch Penny Fair this Saturday is the Confederation Centre's 50th annual! It happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it's a sure sign of spring on the Island, as many people make it a traditional outing.

The fair includes a giant indoor yard sale, silent auction, bake sale, plant table, book sale, face painting and children's activities. There's food for sale too.

The fair is put on by volunteers with The Friends of Confederation Centre — the proceeds go toward art education, family activities and Centre projects.

Admission is $2, kids 12 and under get in free. More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. Jane Austen breakout room

You don't have to be a Jane Austen expert to get out of the Cornwall Library's escape room. (Public Domain)

Head to the Cornwall Library Saturday afternoon for their Jane Austen breakout room. With a team of others, solve the clues to escape from the library at Rosings Park Estate, from Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Breaking out takes participants 30 to 60 minutes, and the library assures us you don't have to be a Jane Austen expert to get out — just a critical thinker. It's a family event and all ages are welcome.

The event is free, but the library would like players to pre-register before 1 p.m. Saturday by calling (902) 629-8415. They'll run the event again at 2:30 and 4:00 p.m. if there are enough participants. You can register with a team of 10 people maximum, or be teamed up with other players at the event.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

3. Maritime Sword School Demonstration

Try out swords and daggers Saturday as the Montague Library welcomes a demonstration from the Maritime Sword School. (St. Peters Public Library/CBC)

Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Montague Library, enjoy a free demonstration of historic European martial arts with the Maritime Sword School.

The school gathers weekly in Charlottetown to practice medieval sword play with wooden swords — they say it's fun, social and a good workout, and they're always looking for new members.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and even try it out. More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. Annual Middle Eastern Takeout

The Middle Eastern take-out plate from Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church is all home made. (Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church - PEI‎/Facebook)

You had me at cabbage rolls.

A Middle Eastern take-out plate including home-made cabbage rolls, kibbee, chicken and rice, tabouli and hummus — plus baklava for dessert — is being offered at Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Charlottetown's West Royalty community.

Tickets are $20 a plate and can be purchased from Brighton Clover Farm. Pick up your plates Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m.

More info on Facebook.

5. Bonshaw Ceilidh

Enjoy some bluegrass Sunday afternoon with The Wheatley River Band and others at the Bonshaw Hall. (Jean Tingley/Facebook)

Sunday at the Bonshaw Hall by the Bonshaw bridge, the monthly ceilidh offers guest performers The Wheatley River Band, singer-songwriter Amie Picketts, fiddler Nathan Simmonds with pianist Joseph Simmonds, cellist Abigail Simmonds, plus local regulars.

The party goes from 2 to 4 p.m. There's a 50/50 draw, lunch, and open stage time. All ages are welcome.

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to P.E.I. 4-H Trust. More info on Facebook.

6. The Dancing Neighbours

Drop by Trinity United Church in Charlottetown to enjoy some line dancing Monday nights — there's also a chance to perform at DiverseCity this summer. (Supplied by PEIANC)

Line Dancing sponsored by the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada is back this spring, every Monday April through June.

It happens from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church on Richmond Street in Charlottetown.

The group calls itself The Dancing Neighbours, because the events promote interaction between new and established residents of P.E.I., welcoming all cultures and ages.

You can come and have fun, and also have the opportunity to perform with the group at the DiverseCity Multicultural Street Festival in Charlottetown at the end of June.

The events are free and no pre-registration is needed. More info on Facebook.

