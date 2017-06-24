It's the first weekend of summer. Grab your sunscreen and this handy guide, and get out to enjoy some of the events and entertainment now ramping up on P.E.I.

1. Fête de la Saint-Jean

The Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean will host a Fête de la Saint-Jean Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Francophones and francophiles are invited to celebrate la fête nationale, which honours french heritage in North America.

This is a kid friendly event, with games and entertainment for all ages, live music, and as well as gourmet poutines, beer from Quebec and more.

2. Charlottetown Duck Day

Ducks Unlimited is hosting a free family fun day behind the Farm Centre in Charlottetown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ducks Unlimited is capitalizing on the interest around Lucy, Charlottetown's celebrity duck, and mounting its first annual Duck Day in Charlottetown. (Following Lucy: The Garden Centre Duck/Facebook)

With Island Nature Trust and local watershed groups, Duck Day will include a wetland nature walk, critter identification, fly-fishing demonstrations, retriever demonstrations, live music, a free barbecue and face painting.

Bring your rubber boots and enjoy!

3. DiverseCity Charlottetown

Celebrate Canadian multiculturalism with a family-friendly, free outdoor festival showcasing the talents and contributions of more than 50 cultures who now call P.E.I. home.

The DiverseCity festival in Charlottetown Sunday promises 8 hours of activities and displays. (DiverseCity Multicultural Festival/Facebook)

Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy crafts displays, food vendors, dancing, games, music and more.

The Charlottetown festival is the first of three scheduled this year — DiverseCity will be in Montague, P.E.I., July 16 and Summerside July 30.

4. Touch a truck

Kids of all ages can get up close to giant farm vehicles, cement trucks, fire trucks and more at the hands-on Touch a Truck event at Slemon Park, P.E.I.

Kids of all ages can get up close to giant trucks and heavy equipment Sunday at Slemon Park. (Submitted by Family Place)

Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., touch and learn about trucks and other vehicles. Tickets are $5 at the gate, with kids under 2 years old admitted free.

Proceeds support the local hospital-based early literacy program Books for Babies and other literacy-focused programs.

5. Sunday tea

The Friends of Eptek Centre will hold its annual Heritage Tea Sunday June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Eptek Arts and Cultural Centre in Summerside, P.E.I. It's a fundraiser for programming at the exhibition facility that is one of the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation's seven sites Island-wide.

Friends of Eptek Centre will wear reproduction fashions to their Heritage Tea Sunday. (Contributed)

It will be a traditional tea service including clotted cream, scones, sweets and tea sandwiches. There will be piano music and a slide show of historic photographs of Summerside.

Guests are welcome to dress up — fancy hats are encouraged!

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased Eptek and at Rose Cottage Antiques and Gifts.