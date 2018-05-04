7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of May

It looks like a marvellous weekend to get out and about on P.E.I. and enjoy some local events with family and friends.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. Pancake breakfast

Get your pancakes Saturday morning, then your Girl Guide cookies to go. (CBC)

Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church at 223 Kent Street in Charlottetown, Queens District Girl Guides will be serving up a fundraising pancake breakfast with the help of the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club.

Girl Guide cookies will also be for sale.

Tickets are $6.00 each at the door, and there will be no gluten-free option. More info on Facebook.

2. Mikinduri Yard Sale

The annual fundraising yard sale for Mikinduri, Kenya, is happening Saturday at Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre. (Amanda Stewart Barlow/Facebook)

After you've had your fill of pancakes (see above), hike over to the Eastlink Centre for the annual indoor Mikinduri yard sale, which goes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $2 or a full blue bag of clean clothing. Money raised goes to the Mikinduri Children of Hope Foundation to projects in Kenya including clean water, health care, agriculture support and education.

More on the event's Facebook page.

3. Seed exchange

Free seeds to get you growing your own food and flowers are on offer in Souris on Saturday at the library. (City Beet Farm )

Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Souris Library, everyone is welcome for a seed swap.

People are welcome to come and take free seeds and find out how to plant them. Choose from lettuce, beans, carrots, cucumbers and more — even flowers and herbs.

If you've been saving seeds please bring some to share in a labelled envelope marked with the year harvested.

Anne Wheatley from the Cooper Institute will be on hand to answer your questions about planting.

More info on Facebook.

4. Spring Fair In The Air

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., O'Leary Elementary School is having a fundraising fun fair.

Admission is $2 and proceeds go to purchase an AED and a smart board for the school.

The fair promises great local vendors including Scentsy, Two Beggars locally-made pet products and Pure Romance bath and beauty products, as well as a barbecue.

More info on Facebook.

5. Dance Umbrella Show

Dance Umbrella students get ready for their show Dance It Out Saturday. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Student dancers will be putting their best foot forward at Dance Umbrella's annual showcase performance Saturday on the Confederation Centre's main stage.

A cherished spring tradition, participants in the Dance Umbrella programs showcase the amazing results of a whole year's worth of training in a special end of year performance.

The program, called Dance It Out, "reflects how so many times we can be stuck for words, but can find comfort dancing through our emotions and challenges," a press release says. Two different shows will be presented — a matinee at 2:30 p.m. featuring younger dancers and an evening show at 7:30 p.m. will feature senior classes.

Tickets are $11 for the matinee, $13 for the evening show, or $18 for both — buy them here.

6. Battle of the Atlantic Parade

A scout bomber from USS Ranger flies an anti-submarine patrol over a convoy during the Battle of the Atlantic in 1941. (U.S. National Museum of Naval Aviation/Wikimedia Commons)

On Sunday at 11 a.m., members of HMCS Queen Charlotte will commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic at a parade and ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial Gardens in Kensington, P.E.I. The Prince Edward Island Regiment Band, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps and the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party will also be on parade.

It's the 73rd anniversary of the battle — the longest single campaign of the Second World War at 2,075 days — remembered each year on the first Sunday in May. It pitted Allied forces against German and Italian submarines, ships and aircraft which targeted merchant ships carrying vital cargo from North America to Europe. Nearly 5,000 Allied troops and merchant mariners lost their lives.

A free reception at the Kensington Legion will follow the ceremony, and everyone is welcome.

More info on Sunday's ceremony here.

7. Lobster Takeout

The Milton Community Hall is serving up lobster takeout on Sunday.

Don't worry about Sunday dinner — the Milton Community Hall is having a lobster take-out meal.

Get a one-pound cooked lobster, cracked in the shell, with salads, a roll and dessert for $22. Purchase in advance by emailing miltoncommunityhall@gmail.com or call (902) 566-3154.

Pick up is at the Milton Community Hall at 7 New Glasgow Rd. Rte 224 between 3 and 4 p.m. or arrange for local delivery.

